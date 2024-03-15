Show Me The Money: Teyana Taylor Demands Ex Iman Shumpert Turn Over Bank Records in Bitter Divorce Battle
Teyana Taylor demanded her estranged husband Iman Shumpert turn over copies of his tax returns and bank statements — after he revealed her massive income in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer and her legal team submitted a lengthy list of items they’d like Shumpert to produce.
Taylor wants information on Shumpert’s purchase of a Bentley SUV he recently acquired, documents related to the 20 vintage cars he purchased since January 2021, all documents related to his criminal arrest in Texas in 2022 for possession of marijuana and his 2016 DUI arrest in Georgia.
In addition, she asked for, “Any and all audio and video recordings, or written notes or summaries of any conversations or communications that you have had with Petitioner, or any unprivileged third party, relating to any issue in the above-styled action from January 1, 2016, through and including the date of the final hearing in this case.”
Taylor also asked Shumpert to turn over proof of any and all income he earned from his endeavors in the music industry — including producer fees, ghostwriter fees, payments from BMI or ASCAP, performance royalties, live performances, endorsement deals, and payments as a social media influencer.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Taylor accused Shumpert of not paying a dime in child support since he left the family home in October 2023. He denied the claim.
In her recent motion, she asked for, “Receipts for your purchase and/or payment for any and all clothing, shoes, payments to nannies, expenses for birthday parties, hair expenses for the minor children, extracurricular activities, birthday celebrations, and nannies to assist and other expenses for the minor children.”
The entertainer’s list asked Shumpert to produce his bank statements, tax returns for 2021 and 2022, and copies of his personal checking account records. Taylor also wants information on Shumpert’s retirement accounts.
In addition, she would like to know how much he earned from his podcast, Iman Against Men.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, this week, Shumpert submitted a child support and custody proposal in the divorce. He offered to pay $8k per month for their 2 daughters. The ex-NBA star revealed he pulls in around $50k monthly while Taylor earns over $100k monthly.
Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023. She demanded sole custody of their kids and support.