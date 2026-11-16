Texas Man Who Beheaded 3 Children Declares 'I'm Going to Be With My Kids' in Final Words Before Execution
Nov. 16 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
The last words of convicted killer John Allen Rubio centered on the three children he brutally murdered.
Rubio's execution occurred on November 12 via lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary, RadarOnline.com can report.
Rubio Thanks Loved Ones and Faith Program
Before his death, Rubio briefly spoke to his spiritual advisor, who prayed for him.
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he also thanked his loved ones for showing him "love" and "understanding," saying he's not the "same person" he used to be.
Rubio then thanked the prison administration for its "faith-based section" that introduced him to God.
He additionally apologized to the family of Angela Camacho, who was sentenced to life for assisting Rubio in the murders. He claimed he still loved her "very much."
"I can't change the past, but I can tell you that my life is going to be gone, and I'm going to be with God, but that's not going to make you happy… I will be with our kids in heaven in a little bit and I hope you can forgive me," the convicted killer stated.
He said he hoped they could come to know God's love, which forgives all "no matter what."
After his last declaration, the doctor administered the pentobarbital. 21 minutes later, the 46-year-old was pronounced dead.
Rubio's Brutal Murders of 3 Children
Rubio was sentenced to death in 2003 and 2010 for the brutal murder of Camacho's young children, Julissa Quesada, 3, and John Esteban Rubio, 14 months, alongside his own child Mary Jane Rubio, two months.
On March 11, 2003, Camacho and Rubio strangled and beheaded the three victims. During the trial, Detective Thomas Clipper testified the couple had s-- after killing the girls.
Clipper also claimed that the pair cleaned the apartment and their daughters' bodies before stuffing them in a closet. Amid this process, they decided to murder their son as well.
Conflicting Motives Emerged
After they were arrested, Camacho told investigators they killed the victims as they couldn't afford to provide for them.
Meanwhile, Rubio alleged he murdered the children as he thought they were possessed, and he was the "chosen one" to save the world.
Overturned Conviction and Schizophrenia Diagnosis
The inmate had his first trial in 2003, and he was sentenced to death, but in 2007, the verdict was overturned because some evidence was admitted incorrectly.
Before his second trial, the convicted killer underwent a psych evaluation by experts the defense hired. He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Still, Rubio was found guilty again and sentenced to death.