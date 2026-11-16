Before his death, Rubio briefly spoke to his spiritual advisor, who prayed for him.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he also thanked his loved ones for showing him "love" and "understanding," saying he's not the "same person" he used to be.

Rubio then thanked the prison administration for its "faith-based section" that introduced him to God.

He additionally apologized to the family of Angela Camacho, who was sentenced to life for assisting Rubio in the murders. He claimed he still loved her "very much."

"I can't change the past, but I can tell you that my life is going to be gone, and I'm going to be with God, but that's not going to make you happy… I will be with our kids in heaven in a little bit and I hope you can forgive me," the convicted killer stated.

He said he hoped they could come to know God's love, which forgives all "no matter what."

After his last declaration, the doctor administered the pentobarbital. 21 minutes later, the 46-year-old was pronounced dead.