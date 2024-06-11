Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Teen Mom
Exclusive Details

'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Reported MISSING Weeks After Engagement, Cops Ask for Public's Help to Track Him Down

amber portwoods fiance reported missing weeks after engagement pp
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/instagram;Bryson City Police Department

"She doesn't know where he is. She hasn't heard from him and he hasn't communicated with her or his family," according to a source.

By:

Jun. 11 2024, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood filed a missing person report for her new fiancé, Gary Wayt, after he vanished two days ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Cops are investigating the whereabouts of Portwood's husband-to-be, who is described as 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and bald with brown eyes, according to the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement
amber portwood missing fiance bryson police deptartment fb
Source: Bryson City Police Department

Gary Wayt, 39, was reported missing on Monday.

It was noted that he drives a gray 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates.

Portwood is claimed to be "distraught" by sources close to the MTV personality just weeks after the couple reportedly got engaged. Wayt recently made his Teen Mom debut when the reality star introduced her new love to the cast via Zoom.

An incident report obtained by RadarOnline.com notes that Wayt, 39, was last seen on Twin Oak Ave at a hotel/motel in Bryson City, NC, where they were seemingly staying during a visit.

Article continues below advertisement
amber portwood doc pp

"She has been trying to locate him and went to the police," a source told Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

The report stated that alcohol/drug use was unknown and that he was seen around 7:00 PM on Sunday. She filed the report on Monday.

Wayt is not a resident of North Carolina, RadarOnline.com can confirm. It appears the couple may live together in Indiana, as the same home address is listed for both of them.

The case is still active and anyone with information is asked to call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.

MORE ON:
Teen Mom
Article continues below advertisement
amber portwood ig
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/instagram

He reportedly popped the question a few weeks ago, and Amber said yes.

Article continues below advertisement

"She has been trying to locate him and went to the police," a source told Us Weekly. "She doesn't know where he is. She hasn't heard from him and he hasn't communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven't heard from him either."

The source told the publication that Wayt is "very family-oriented" and takes care of his parents.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Portwood for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
amber portwood missing fiance bryson police deptartment fb
Source: Bryson City Police Department

"On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional," according to reports. "Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind."

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to his disappearance, insiders said that Portwood was over the moon about her relationship being taken to the next level.

"She's really, really happy," someone from her inner circle shared at the time. "They've been in couple's therapy and talk about everything. They're being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.