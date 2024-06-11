'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Reported MISSING Weeks After Engagement, Cops Ask for Public's Help to Track Him Down
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood filed a missing person report for her new fiancé, Gary Wayt, after he vanished two days ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Cops are investigating the whereabouts of Portwood's husband-to-be, who is described as 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and bald with brown eyes, according to the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina.
It was noted that he drives a gray 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates.
Portwood is claimed to be "distraught" by sources close to the MTV personality just weeks after the couple reportedly got engaged. Wayt recently made his Teen Mom debut when the reality star introduced her new love to the cast via Zoom.
An incident report obtained by RadarOnline.com notes that Wayt, 39, was last seen on Twin Oak Ave at a hotel/motel in Bryson City, NC, where they were seemingly staying during a visit.
The report stated that alcohol/drug use was unknown and that he was seen around 7:00 PM on Sunday. She filed the report on Monday.
Wayt is not a resident of North Carolina, RadarOnline.com can confirm. It appears the couple may live together in Indiana, as the same home address is listed for both of them.
The case is still active and anyone with information is asked to call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.
"She has been trying to locate him and went to the police," a source told Us Weekly. "She doesn't know where he is. She hasn't heard from him and he hasn't communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven't heard from him either."
The source told the publication that Wayt is "very family-oriented" and takes care of his parents.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Portwood for comment.
Prior to his disappearance, insiders said that Portwood was over the moon about her relationship being taken to the next level.
"She's really, really happy," someone from her inner circle shared at the time. "They've been in couple's therapy and talk about everything. They're being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start."