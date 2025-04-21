'Big Bang Theory' Fans Confuse Ex Teen Bride Courtney Stodden for Kaley Cuoco As Model Almost Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Tiny Bikini Snaps Posted on Easter
Courtney Stodden left fans buzzing – and doing a double take – on Easter posing for selfies in a barely-there bikini, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former teen bride subbed the Easter bunny for a Playboy bunny in some sizzling new snaps.
Stodden shot to fame in 2011, when the then 16-year-old married then-50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though their divorce was finalized in 2020, Stodden endured a decade of public ridicule over the marriage.
On Sunday, Stodden rocked a bright pink string bikini that looked like it was holding on to her for dear life. She smiled and made silly faces in and out of her custom sunglasses.
The 30-year-old former reality star went makeup free, while her blond hair drooped down over her bare shoulders.
Her caption read: "This bikini has been resurrected."
Fans in the comments section went wild, with some claiming she was the spitting image of The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco.
One person gushed: "Gorgeous!! Looking like Kaley Cuoco," as another echoed: "Hot like the Big Bang chick."
Others didn't really care who she looked like, just that she looked good doing it.
"Now I’m gonna be the one (needing) resurrection after seeing this!! God you kill me so beautiful," a user raved.
Still, some took offense to her trying to equate her look to the resurrection of Christ.
"You need Jesus! He can give you what is real and real life, a real purpose," one person lectured. "Light in your life. Forgiveness of your sins, a burden removed! Real rest for your spirit and soul."
Another posted: "If you want your attention for your body, that's your right. But don't bring peoples religion into it."
Stodden has been open in the past about her disastrous relationship with Hutchinson, and had previously admitted to being overcome with depression.
Last year ended on a positive note, however, as she married movie producer Jared Safier and moved with him to Calabasas, California.
But their union was tested early when the Los Angeles wildfires in February came dangerously close to their home.
She reflected on Instagram: "I was really hoping 2025 would be a fresh start – full of joy and good things. The holidays should’ve been a time of celebration, but instead, they felt like a lot of stress. I mean, I just got married and moved into my first home huge milestones!
"But even with all that, it’s come with its challenges. The fires have kept me on edge, and I haven’t fully been able to catch my breath after moving around from rental to rental (all of my adult life). It’s been so hard to watch, and it’s impossible to ignore the constant threat."
"I already deal with anxiety, so now with the uncertainty, I’m constantly in that fight-or-flight mode, feeling like I can never fully settle or feel peace at home,' she added.
"I just really hope things start to get better. Prayers to all Angelino’s affected by this tragic event."