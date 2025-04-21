'Big Bang Theory' Fans Confuse Ex Teen Bride Courtney Stodden for Kaley Cuoco As Model Almost Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Tiny Bikini Snaps Posted on Easter

Stodden shot to fame in 2011, when the then 16-year-old married then-50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though their divorce was finalized in 2020, Stodden endured a decade of public ridicule over the marriage.

On Sunday, Stodden rocked a bright pink string bikini that looked like it was holding on to her for dear life. She smiled and made silly faces in and out of her custom sunglasses.

The 30-year-old former reality star went makeup free, while her blond hair drooped down over her bare shoulders.

Her caption read: "This bikini has been resurrected."