16-Year-Old Who Swam to Dock in Alabama Riverboat Brawl Speaks Out After Being Sent Money: 'Did What I Was Taught to Do'

Aaren has been called "Black Aquaman" for jumping into action and swimming across the water to help defend a Black man who was being attacked by a group of white dockers during a shocking melee that unfolded on Saturday.

A 16-year-old named Aaren who swam to the dock amidst the viral Alabama riverboat brawl issued a statement via his publicist, RadarOnline.com has learned, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love he's received after the incident.

A witness said the fight started after an argument over a pontoon boat blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to moor.

Afterward, the Black worker moved the boat for them, and one of the white men began attacking him while the city's water vessel was still waiting to dock, shared City Council Candidate Terrell Anderson.

Anderson also gave a breakdown of the events, stating, "Another white guy jumped in to help attack the Black dock worker and then four more white people jumped in to attack the dock worker."