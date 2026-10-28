Ted Bundy Linked to Another 1970s Murder: What We Know About the Newly Solved Case

Ted Bundy has been officially linked to another 1970s murder after Utah investigators used DNA evidence to close the 52-year-old cold case of Melissa Ann Smith, a 17-year-old whose body was found in Summit County in 1974.

Authorities announced the finding on October 27, saying evidence from Smith's case matched DNA connected to another Utah teenager, Bundy, who was officially linked to the case earlier this year.

Investigators also said similarities involving pattern, motive, means, and opportunity supported their conclusion.

The case is the second Utah cold case closed in 2026 after investigators connected the crime to Bundy. The breakthrough also underscores how newer forensic technology can allow authorities to reexamine evidence collected decades ago.