Tech CEO Praises Employee Who Sold Family Dog To Accommodate Office Return In A Bizarre Pro-Grind Speech

In a bizarre attempt to drum up morale, the CEO of a tech firm praised an employee who sold his dog to accommodate a return to the office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

James Clarke is the Chief Executive Officer at Utah-based digital marketing firm, Clearlink.

Clarke addressed Clearlink employees in a virtual meeting, in which he alerted those who lived within 50 miles of the office to return to in-person work — and used a bleak scenario to push his grind mentality.