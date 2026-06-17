EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Coordinating Step Back From Careers' to Focus on Family, Psychic Predicts
June 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's cosmic orbit appeared to pull them into a new direction.
The pop star and football icon's August proposal became the hottest topic, and now fans are left waiting for their high-profile wedding. However, what comes after that was decoded by a celebrity psychic and body language expert, who predicted a pretty drastic turn from their current world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Eye Family-Focused Life After Wedding
Inbaal Honigman claimed for Casino.ca that the pair, who are unlikely to have their wedding at Madison Square Garden, will take a step away from their limelight-loving careers for a quieter life to focus on family.
Part of this shift will potentially include a move to the West Coast, a region Swift has long kept her distance from.
Honigman said, "The biggest news to come out of the Swift-Kelce household is a major and unexpected house move. The couple has decided that, in order to create a calm future and raise a family, they should prioritize their peace and settle in a more secluded location."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Allegedly Torn Between Hometowns and West Coast
The 36-year-old musician, who recently gave Kylie Jenner a surprising hug, was born in Pennsylvania before moving to Tennessee at a young age. However, she made it clear her heart is bound to New York City, where she now mostly resides. Swift also owns a few properties across the country, including a home in Rhode Island, which is reportedly eyed for renovations. She also famously lived briefly in London with her now-ex Joe Alwyn.
Kelce, 36, for his part, was born in Ohio. However, as a tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, he now resides not too far from his place of work. Swift also spends time at his home, especially during the NFL season.
Despite their hearts currently being on the East Coast and the Midwest, Honigman predicted they will be onto something new. She said, "They are discussing both of their hometowns as possible options, but are likely to eventually find themselves on the West Coast, particularly in the Northern California area."
Taylor Swift Previously Distanced Herself from Los Angeles
While Swift notoriously references NYC in her music, going as far as to say "Hollywood hates me" in her track Elizabeth Taylor, the showgirl reportedly owns property in the region, making her not a stranger. However, the psychic predicted she's looking for something entirely new.
Honigman claimed the pair are motivated by something difficult to find in NYC – space. She said, "In fact, the Tarot indicates a home that they will build from scratch, designed with family life in mind. The property appears to include space for playgrounds, kiddie pools, and baby sensory rooms equipped with surround sound."
Psychic Predicts Kids in the Future
According to Honigman, the couple is eyeing the next phase of their lives as parents, but not immediately. Instead, they're doing so in a "coordinated" way, as it would require a bit of calmness in their high-energy careers.
She explained, "This house emerges as such significant news because it goes hand in hand with an announcement from both Taylor and Travis that they intend to take a step back from their respective careers."
Swift has long since been open about her desire for children. In her track Wi$h Li$t, she described, "Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you."