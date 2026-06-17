EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Coordinating Step Back From Careers' to Focus on Family, Psychic Predicts

Inbaal Honigman claimed for Casino.ca that the pair, who are unlikely to have their wedding at Madison Square Garden, will take a step away from their limelight-loving careers for a quieter life to focus on family.

Part of this shift will potentially include a move to the West Coast, a region Swift has long kept her distance from.

Honigman said, "The biggest news to come out of the Swift-Kelce household is a major and unexpected house move. The couple has decided that, in order to create a calm future and raise a family, they should prioritize their peace and settle in a more secluded location."