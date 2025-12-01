Taylor Swift to Host a Series of Star-studded Bachelorette Parties 'Across the Globe' to 'Spend Quality Time' With Girl Squad Before Settling Down With Travis Kelce

An insider claims she wants to lay on at least three or four girl trips with pals including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, who will make up her bridal party.

A few of the planned locations include Swift’s favorite spots, including Nashville, New York City, Italy and the Bahamas.

A source said: "The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond."

The bachelorette getaways will take place in the upcoming months.

Swift’s bridesmaids, along with Donna Kelce — mom of her fiancé Travis Kelce, have been heavily involved in the wedding planning process, according to insiders.