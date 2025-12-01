Taylor Swift to Host a Series of Star-studded Bachelorette Parties 'Across the Globe' to 'Spend Quality Time' With Girl Squad Before Settling Down With Travis Kelce
Dec. 1 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is heading out on another world tour — of bachelorette parties.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar singer, 35, wants to mark her final days of freedom by hosting get-togethers with her girl squad across the globe.
Girl Squad Assemble
An insider claims she wants to lay on at least three or four girl trips with pals including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, who will make up her bridal party.
A few of the planned locations include Swift’s favorite spots, including Nashville, New York City, Italy and the Bahamas.
A source said: "The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond."
The bachelorette getaways will take place in the upcoming months.
Swift’s bridesmaids, along with Donna Kelce — mom of her fiancé Travis Kelce, have been heavily involved in the wedding planning process, according to insiders.
Favorite Destinations
Pals claim that they've "been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom. Their commitment is incredibly solid, and the excitement is massive. It’s a truly fun experience for everyone already involved."
After tying the knot to Benny Blanco in September, Gomez is also excited to "bring ideas and suggestions" for Swift's wedding "to make it the best experience possible for her best friend."
The source said: "They're all having such a great time; they love the process, and it feels like a dream experience for them — all so excited to support their very close friend, their 'sister,' Taylor."
Rethinking Wedding Venues
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Swift and Kelce are considering other wedding venues due to their ever-growing guest list.
The newly-engaged couple have realized they want to invite more people than they initially planned and are now eyeing a chic venue in Tennessee and considering hosting a private island nuptials.
Kelce, 36, remains close with many of his childhood friends from Cleveland, Ohio, plus Kansas City Chiefs' teammates and NFL pals. While Swift has a plethora of music industry friends of her own.
The original plan was to host an intimate wedding in Rhode Island next summer, but plans switched to the pop superstar's Watch Hill mansion, which the couple are now having second thoughts over.
Insiders claim Swift and Kelce are contemplating keeping the Rhode Island plans and hosting a second wedding elsewhere.
Ocean House Hotel, located right next door to her estate, may be involved in some capacity, according to sources.
Among the top contenders, insiders claim, is Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, which is a 4,200-acre luxury resort nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Known for its rustic elegance and featured in publications like Vogue, Brides, and Martha Stewart, the venue offers the privacy and scale the couple may need.
Swift also owns a home in Nashville, which could make Tennessee a convenient choice.
But the possibilities don’t stop there, as sources add that Swift and Kelce are also contemplating an international celebration.
One option is a private island such as Necker in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Richard Branson, whose grandchildren are reportedly fans of Swift.
Since Necker might still be too small for their needs, another private Caribbean island is also being considered.