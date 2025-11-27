Swift Change: Superstar Taylor and Travis Kelce Eye New Wedding Venue on 'Private Island' to Accommodate 'Growing Guest List' — 'They're Inviting So Many People'
Nov. 27 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rethinking their wedding venue to cater for their ever-expanding guest list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The newly-engaged couple have realized they want to invite more people than they initially planned and are now eying a chic venue in Tennessee and considering hosting a private island nuptials.
Reconsidering Options
Kelce, 36, remains close with many of his childhood friends from Cleveland, Ohio, plus Kansas City Chiefs' teammates and NFL pals. While Swift, 35, has a plethora of music industry friends of her own.
The original plan was to host an intimate wedding in Rhode Island next summer, but plans switched to the pop superstar's Watch Hill mansion, which the couple are now having second thoughts over.
Insiders claim Swift and Kelce are contemplating keeping the Rhode Island plans and hosting a second wedding elsewhere.
Ocean House Hotel, located right next door to her estate, may be involved in some capacity, according to sources.
Private Island In Contention
Among the top contenders, insiders claim, is Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, which is a 4,200-acre luxury resort nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Known for its rustic elegance and featured in publications like Vogue, Brides, and Martha Stewart, the venue offers the privacy and scale the couple may need.
Swift also owns a home in Nashville, which could make Tennessee a convenient choice.
But the possibilities don’t stop there, as sources add that Swift and Kelce are also contemplating an international celebration.
One option is a private island such as Necker in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Richard Branson, whose grandchildren are reportedly fans of Swift.
Since Necker might still be too small for their needs, another private Caribbean island is also being considered.
Bulging Guest List
EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Inner Circle and Business Associates Into a Spin With Brutal Admissions About Declining State of Her Mental Health
RadarOnline.com previously reported Swift is adamant her full-to-the-brim guestlist won’t include Kim Kardashian.
Sources close to the singer claim the pop icon has "blacklisted" the reality star due to the lingering fallout from her feud with Kim's nutty ex-husband, Kanye West.
A source close to the planning said: "Taylor's wedding is shaping up to be a worldwide spectacle – everyone's desperate to be there. But a few people are firmly off the list, and Kim's definitely one of them."
Swift's decision to axe Kardashian from her guest list stems from the pop sensation's long and bruising history with West, 48, which also ignited public debate about celebrity bullying and misogyny.
Their feud dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West – who has been branded a "nutty Nazi" by critics over his recent string of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media – infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé should have won instead.
Years later, the controversy deepened when West's 2016 track Famous included the line: "I made that b---- famous."
Kardashian then released a recording of a phone call that appeared to show Swift approving the lyric.
Swift has always maintained she was misrepresented.
"You cannot approve a song you haven't heard," she said, calling the incident a "character assassination."