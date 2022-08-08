'It Didn't Seem Real': 'RHOC' Newcomer Taylor Armstrong Reflects On Aftermath Of Ex Russell's Suicide

Armstrong made headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of six years before RHOBH's season 2 premiere more than a decade ago, citing physical and verbal abuse in court docs obtained by Radar at the time.

After trying to make their marriage work, the Kansas native said she knew leaving Russell was the only positive way forward, recalling a moment when she was recovering at Cedar Sinai.

"I wanted him to crawl in bed with me and just lay there with me," the reality star said of her ex on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. "It just brings so much heartache to me that you could have someone in your life that could hurt you so badly that you have just come out of the OR and you could still want that person to stay."