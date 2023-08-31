Your tip
‘RHOC’ Star Taylor Armstrong’s Husband Dodges Credit Card Lawsuit As Six Figure Tax Bill Looms Large

taylor armstrong john bluher pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The credit card lawsuit against the financially challenged husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong has been dropped, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Taylor’s businessman hubby John Bluher was slapped with a $21,456.13 claim in July after he stopped paying off his Capitol One credit card –—just months after the IRS clawed him with a lien for owing nearly $500k in back taxes.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bluher, 65, apparently resolved half of his financial woes on August 10 when the credit card case was dismissed with prejudice in Orange County Superior Court.

taylor armstrong husband john mega
Source: MEGA

Taylor Armstrong and John Bluher have been together since 2014.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the reality star’s husband was hit with a massive tax bill in December 2019 – accused of owing Uncle Sam a wallet-busting $468,848.18 for the year 2014.

The hunky Bluher, described as a successful lawyer, has come under the public eye since his 2014 marriage with Armstrong – known for being one of the original OG stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The couple moved to Colorado but later returned to California – this time, settling in Orange County in 2022, where she managed to join the RHOC cast.

taytlor armstrong lein document

John Bluher was slapped with a lien for a $468,848.18 tax bill.

The federal tax lien was filed on Dec. 2, 2019, in Eagle County, Colorado, based on a P.O. Box address Bluher listed in the town of Edwards – about 15 miles west of the fancy ski resort of Vail, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Bluher was then hit with a second tax bill on June 13, 2023, this time for money owed in Orange County

taylor armstrong
Source: MEGA

Taylor Armstrong graduated to the RHOC from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The hubby’s tax woes could not have come at a worse time for the vivacious Armstrong. The 52-year-old stunner is riding high in TV heaven being the first woman ever to cross over from one Housewives franchise to another – and she is eating It up.

"The reason I wanted to come back is because my life is so different now," said Armstrong, referring to her physically abusive marriage to her now-dead ex-Russell Armstrong. "I want people to see there’s life after domestic abuse.”

"My life’s not perfect, but it’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” she gushed. “I want survivors to see there is love after, and that you can look to the future as opposed to the past."

taylor armstorng john
Source: MEGA

Armstrong and Bluher tied the knot in a beachside ceremony at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades.

Source: mega
