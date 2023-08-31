‘RHOC’ Star Taylor Armstrong’s Husband Dodges Credit Card Lawsuit As Six Figure Tax Bill Looms Large

The credit card lawsuit against the financially challenged husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong has been dropped, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Taylor’s businessman hubby John Bluher was slapped with a $21,456.13 claim in July after he stopped paying off his Capitol One credit card –—just months after the IRS clawed him with a lien for owing nearly $500k in back taxes.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bluher, 65, apparently resolved half of his financial woes on August 10 when the credit card case was dismissed with prejudice in Orange County Superior Court.