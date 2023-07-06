‘RHOC’ Star Taylor Armstrong’s Husband Sued Over Alleged 5-figure Debt as IRS Demands $468k

Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong’s husband was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay his credit card bill — months after the IRS hit him with a massive lien, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Capital One filed a civil suit against Taylor’s businessman hubby, John Bluher.

The case, filed in Orange County Superior Court, accused John of owing a total of $21,456.13 to Capital One. The suit said that “money was lent by [Capital One] to [John] at [John’s] request.” Capital One has demanded the entire unpaid balance. John has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the lawsuit, the reality star’s husband was hit with a massive tax lien in December 2019. In the filing, the IRS accused John of owing $468,848.18 for the year 2014. The lien remains active and has yet to be released by Uncle Sam.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Taylor isn’t the only Real Housewives of Orange County star dealing with issues in court. Her co-star Jennifer Pedranti and her estranged husband are in the middle of a divorce. In March 2022, Jennifer’s husband William filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. In the petition, he listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021.

William cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In court documents, he listed their minor children as Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He asked for joint legal and physical custody of the kids and agreed to pay Jennifer spousal support.

In response, the new RHOC star agreed that the marriage was over. She was on board with splitting joint custody of the kids. Jennifer did ask the court to award her monthly support. In the current season, Jennifer’s divorce has been a major storyline.