'RHOC' Star Taylor Armstrong's Husband John Hit With 6-Figure Tax Bill By Uncle Sam
The husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong is starring in his own true-life drama. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, financial advisor John Bluher, 65, was recently slapped with a California tax lien for $9,761 to go along with a delinquent IRS bill dating back to 2019 for a whopping $468,848.
The hunky Bluher, described as a successful lawyer, has come under the public eye since his 2014 marriage with Armstrong – known for being one of the original OG stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The couple moved to Colorado but later returned to California – this time, settling in Orange County in 2022, where she managed to join the RHOC cast.
The federal tax lien was filed on Dec. 2, 2019, in Eagle County, Colorado, based on a P.O. Box address Bluher listed in Edwards – about 15 miles west of the fancy ski resort of Vail, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Bluher was then hit with a second tax bill on June 13, 2023, this time for money owed in Orange County. Bluher did not respond to emails and telephone messages left by RadarOnline.com.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'It Didn't Seem Real': 'RHOC' Newcomer Taylor Armstrong Reflects On Aftermath Of Ex Russell's Suicide
- 'I Could Get Killed': 'Real Housewives' Alum Taylor Armstrong Reveals Fears After Abusive Marriage Was Exposed
- 9021-Oh No They Didn't! Real Housewives Perform Drunken Cartwheels, Indulge In Some Thong Sniffing!
The hubby’s tax woes could not have come at a worse time for the vivacious Armstrong. The 52-year-old stunner is riding high in TV heaven being the first woman ever to cross over from one Housewives franchise to another – and she is eating It up.
"The reason I wanted to come back is because my life is so different now," said Armstrong, referring to her physically abusive marriage to her now-dead ex-Russell Armstrong. "I want people to see there’s life after domestic abuse.”
"My life’s not perfect, but it’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” she gushed. “I want survivors to see there is love after, and that you can look to the future as opposed to the past."
She made more headlines last month by admitting in an episode that she was involved in a 5-year hot and heavy relationship with another woman!
“Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long,” she said laughing. "Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes. I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love."