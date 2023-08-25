Your tip
'RHOC' Star Taylor Armstrong Displays Erratic Behavior During Bizarre Interaction Outside Celeb Hotspot, Rants About Upcoming Reunion

taylor armstrong rhoc bizarre paparazzi interview
Source: MEGA

Taylor Armstrong is the first housewife to switch franchises.

By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 8:35 p.m. ET

Taylor Armstrong got loose during a night out with her husband, displaying strange behavior after possibly having a few too many — but still promoted The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming reunion.

Her bizarre rant went down at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Armstrong squawked at the paparazzi as they bombarded her with questions while the reality star exited the celebrity hotspot. She appeared to love the attention, gleefully teasing several shutterbugs parked outside the fancy eatery.

Armstrong got louder when a cameraman didn't seem to recognize her or even know her name.

Source: MEGA

She got loose during a night out with her husband.

The blonde bombshell — an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star before recently swapping franchises — acted slightly erratic, flailing her arms and pouting her oversized lips at the camera.

Overdramatizing every move, Armstrong was hard to miss in her orange pantsuit, which she proudly declared was a nod to RHOC.

After hours of press for the currently airing season, it appeared Armstrong celebrated her success with her husband, John Bluher. Wide-eyed and showing lots of teeth, she paired the attention-grabbing pantsuit with a glittering nude tank and tan-colored heels.

Revealing that the RHOC reunion will be bigger and better than anything viewers can expect, Armstrong was serious when she said, "This s--- is about to get real."

kyle richards morgan wade mom mauricio split divorce
Source: MEGA

Taylor spoke about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation.

She also addressed Kyle Richards' marriage controversy, revealing her ex-RHOBH castmate is one of her best friends and that she wants the best for her and her husband Mauricio Umansky. The two appear to be consciously uncoupling in the wake of their separation following rumors Richard may be romantic with female country singer Morgan Wade.

MORE ON:
Taylor Armstrong
When asked about Kyle and Mauricio's separation, the stumbling starlet responded, "If Kyle's happy, I'm happy. I love Mauricio too. There's room for all the love in the planet."

Armstrong then mentioned that she was bisexual, which she revealed in June.

Source: MEGA

Taylor seemed to be heavily animated during her paparazzi interview.

While the camera guys seemed to be eating up Armstrong's late-night antics, social media was split on the interview.

"I’m sorry that video of Taylor Armstrong makes me uncomfortable," one person wrote an X, which used to be called Twitter. "Trainwreck," responded another. "The pap interview with Taylor Armstrong is.. high art.. and one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever seen," shared a third.

Source: MEGA

Fans had mixed reviews about the unhinged outing.

Others thought Armstrong was gold and begged Bravo to give her more airtime.

"I love a sauced up Taylor Armstrong," posted on X user. "Bing this energy on the show next season," echoed a second.

