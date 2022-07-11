'I Could Get Killed': 'Real Housewives' Alum Taylor Armstrong Reveals Fears After Abusive Marriage Was Exposed

"I think more for me in season two, I was thinking, what the hell have I done to myself and my life just because of all of the drama around my marriage and the abuse and everything," she said while chatting with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

"At the tea party, when Camille [Grammer-Meyer] outed the abuse, I remember looking at our field producer who was standing across from me along with the cameras," Taylor recalled, revealing she was in a state of utter shock to hear it stated aloud.