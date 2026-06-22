EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Parting Shot — Siren Shuns 'Euphoria' Co-Star Zendaya After HBO Show Finale

Sources close to the show denied rumors of any feud, saying the two stars didn't have any scenes together, were rarely together on set and were otherwise too busy with their own production schedules.

But even when the series wasn't filming, there were other signs the two were at odds, like when Sydney missed appearing in an all-cast photo shoot.

Talk that the pair had an icy relationship was sparked years ago following allegations that Sweeney had "the hots" for Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland, and that she openly flirted with him whenever he visited the set.

She also "liked" posts on X, calling the Spider-Man star "hot."

"There were tensions way back," a source said. "It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set."