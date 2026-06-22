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Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
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EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Parting Shot — Siren Shuns 'Euphoria' Co-Star Zendaya After HBO Show Finale

Sydney Sweeney is allegedly distancing herself from Zendaya after the end of 'Euphoria.'
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is allegedly distancing herself from Zendaya after the end of 'Euphoria.'

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June 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Euphoria castmates Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya's feud is apparently continuing even after the show's final scene has been filmed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following the series finale on May 31, Sweeney, 28, shared several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of herself with several of her Euphoria costars, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and even the late Eric Dane – but none with Zendaya, 29.

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Old Rumors Spark Fresh Questions

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Sydney Sweeney's finale photo roundup included Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, but not Zendaya.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's finale photo roundup included Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, but not Zendaya.

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Sources close to the show denied rumors of any feud, saying the two stars didn't have any scenes together, were rarely together on set and were otherwise too busy with their own production schedules.

But even when the series wasn't filming, there were other signs the two were at odds, like when Sydney missed appearing in an all-cast photo shoot.

Talk that the pair had an icy relationship was sparked years ago following allegations that Sweeney had "the hots" for Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland, and that she openly flirted with him whenever he visited the set.

She also "liked" posts on X, calling the Spider-Man star "hot."

"There were tensions way back," a source said. "It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set."

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Politics Added Fuel to Feud

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Sources claimed Sweeney and Zendaya rarely worked together on the final season of 'Euphoria.'
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Sweeney and Zendaya rarely worked together on the final season of 'Euphoria.'

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"That did not go down well with Zendaya," another insider claimed. "They have not really hung out socially since then."

Their 180 political views are also thought to be another source of conflict. Zendaya is adamantly opposed to Donald Trump's policies – in 2020, she shared a post on voting rights she captioned: "Vote this MF out."

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Politics Continue Fueling Feud Rumors

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Tom Holland was previously at the center of speculation about tensions between Sweeney and Zendaya.
Source: Wattie Cheung / MEGA

Tom Holland was previously at the center of speculation about tensions between Sweeney and Zendaya.

Sweeney is a registered Republican who's been nicknamed "MAGA Barbie," though she has made no public statements supporting Trump or MAGA.

She was also accused of promoting racist ideas with her American Eagle jeans ad campaign last summer – but said in an interview about the controversy, "I'm against hate and divisiveness."

"It's a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn't want to be associated with a Trump supporter," said a source.

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