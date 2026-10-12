Is Susan Dell Sick? Inside Her Changing Appearance
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Susan Dell, 62, has sparked questions about her health after recent photos and videos of the philanthropist circulated online.
Some social media users questioned whether her thinner appearance and facial features could be linked to an illness, while others speculated about possible cosmetic procedures.
Why Did Susan Dell's Appearance Become a Talking Point?
The discussion resurfaced after Susan visited the Oval Office alongside her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, and President Donald Trump on October 7, 2026.
The event focused on the couple’s $6.25billion pledge to fund investment accounts for American children.
"I’m very pleased to let you know today that we have funded 10 million of those accounts as of this morning," her husband, Michael, said at the time. "By the end of this week we will have funded 25 million of those accounts."
While the announcement focused on their donation, social media users began commenting on Susan’s face, particularly her eyebrows, cheekbones and overall appearance.
Older photographs of her also circulated online, prompting comparisons with the recent images as users analyzed any differences.
Does Susan Dell Have a Health Issue?
Despite rumors of poor health or potential plastic surgery, there has been no public announcement that Susan is suffering from any medical condition.
It is unclear if there is a surgical or medical reason behind her current appearance.
Cosmetic Surgery Rumors About Susan Dell
Additionally, Susan has not publicly confirmed whether she has undergone plastic surgery. Nevertheless, some social media users have speculated that cosmetic procedures might explain the differences they perceive in her appearance.
An X user tweeted, “She is a lovely lady, yet her plastic surgeons and whoever that advise her on her makeup and surgery did a horrible job.” Others called her look, "Mar-a-Lago face," referring to her and her husband's links to Trump.
However, another commenter suggested that age, exercise, and makeup could account for any changes they noticed.
Has Susan Dell or Her Team Responded to the Speculation?
There is no public statement from Susan or her representatives confirming a medical diagnosis or explaining the speculation about her appearance.
Any online claims remain unverified at this time.