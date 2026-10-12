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Is Susan Dell Sick? Inside Her Changing Appearance

Image of Susan Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell has become a topic of online discussion about her health following the circulation of recent photographs from the Oval Office

Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

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Susan Dell, 62, has sparked questions about her health after recent photos and videos of the philanthropist circulated online.

Some social media users questioned whether her thinner appearance and facial features could be linked to an illness, while others speculated about possible cosmetic procedures.

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Why Did Susan Dell's Appearance Become a Talking Point?

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Image of Susan Dell and her husband Michael Dell
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell attended the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony with her husband, Michael Dell, in April 2026

The discussion resurfaced after Susan visited the Oval Office alongside her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, and President Donald Trump on October 7, 2026.

The event focused on the couple’s $6.25billion pledge to fund investment accounts for American children.

"I’m very pleased to let you know today that we have funded 10 million of those accounts as of this morning," her husband, Michael, said at the time. "By the end of this week we will have funded 25 million of those accounts."

While the announcement focused on their donation, social media users began commenting on Susan’s face, particularly her eyebrows, cheekbones and overall appearance.

Older photographs of her also circulated online, prompting comparisons with the recent images as users analyzed any differences.

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Does Susan Dell Have a Health Issue?

Image of Susan Dell visiting the White House to support the Trump Accounts initiative for American children
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell visited the White House to support the Trump Accounts initiative for American children.

Despite rumors of poor health or potential plastic surgery, there has been no public announcement that Susan is suffering from any medical condition.

It is unclear if there is a surgical or medical reason behind her current appearance.

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Cosmetic Surgery Rumors About Susan Dell

Split image of Susan Dell
Source: MEGA

A side-by-side look at Susan Dell at the 2008 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala (Left) and the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2026 (Right)

Additionally, Susan has not publicly confirmed whether she has undergone plastic surgery. Nevertheless, some social media users have speculated that cosmetic procedures might explain the differences they perceive in her appearance.

An X user tweeted, “She is a lovely lady, yet her plastic surgeons and whoever that advise her on her makeup and surgery did a horrible job.” Others called her look, "Mar-a-Lago face," referring to her and her husband's links to Trump.

However, another commenter suggested that age, exercise, and makeup could account for any changes they noticed.

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Has Susan Dell or Her Team Responded to the Speculation?

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Image of Susan Dell and her husband
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell and her representatives have not made any public statements about her health

There is no public statement from Susan or her representatives confirming a medical diagnosis or explaining the speculation about her appearance.

Any online claims remain unverified at this time.

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