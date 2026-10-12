Is Susan Dell Sick? Inside Her Changing Appearance

The discussion resurfaced after Susan visited the Oval Office alongside her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, and President Donald Trump on October 7, 2026.

The event focused on the couple’s $6.25billion pledge to fund investment accounts for American children.

"I’m very pleased to let you know today that we have funded 10 million of those accounts as of this morning," her husband, Michael, said at the time. "By the end of this week we will have funded 25 million of those accounts."

While the announcement focused on their donation, social media users began commenting on Susan’s face, particularly her eyebrows, cheekbones and overall appearance.

Older photographs of her also circulated online, prompting comparisons with the recent images as users analyzed any differences.