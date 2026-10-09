Who Is Susan Dell? All About the Woman Whose Face Is Going Viral

The internet cannot stop talking about Susan Dell, who drew widespread attention online after appearing alongside President Donald Trump at the White House. RadarOnline.com can reveal all about the philanthropist, former fashion entrepreneur, endurance athlete and wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell.

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Who Is Susan Dell?

Source: MEGA Interest in Susan's appearance increased after comparisons of publicly available before-and-after photos circulated online.

Susan, 62, was born in Dallas, Texas. She married Michael Dell in 1989. The couple shares four children: Alexa, Kira, Juliette, and Zachary Dell. 10 years into their marriage, she co-founded the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999 and currently serves as its board chair. The foundation supports work in education, health care, and family opportunities and has committed around $10billion to philanthropic efforts, including major health projects in Texas. Before focusing on philanthropy, Dell worked in fashion and launched three clothing brands. The list included the luxury label Phi. She also designed inaugural gowns for Barbara and Jenna Bush in 2001. Aside from her work, she is an endurance athlete who has completed marathons, triathlons, and the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

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Susan Dell's White House Appearance Sparks Online Debate

Source: MEGA Susan Dell was at the White House for a Trump Accounts event.

Susan's appearance at an event promoting Trump Accounts, a new investment program for children, sparked online debate. The Dells have pledged $6.25billion to help fund accounts for eligible children. The initiative provides a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury to qualifying newborns. Susan urged parents and grandparents to enroll their children. “We believe in you, and we want you to dream big because we know you can make your dreams come true,” she said. “These accounts are ready. They’re waiting for you, and they have money in them."

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What Are Trump Accounts?

Source: MEGA Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children.

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children, established under the 2025 federal tax law known as the Working Families Tax Cuts. The accounts are structured as a type of traditional individual retirement account under Section 530A of the tax code. Eligible U.S. citizens born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, can receive a one-time $1,000 Treasury contribution if the required election is made. The Dells’ pledge intended to provide additional support for children’s accounts. Michael has said that even a modest financial head start can expand a child’s opportunities.

Susan Dell Accused of Having 'Mar-a-Lago Face'

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Source: MEGA Michael and Susan Dell pledged billions to support Trump Accounts.