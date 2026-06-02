EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Secret Drug Addiction Shocker — Experts Blame Agonizing Medical Condition for Bombshell's Deadly Pill-Popping

Anthony Summers, author of the 1985 biography Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, wrote about Monroe's fight with the agonizing condition: "(It) was so severe that it destroyed her marriages, her wish for children, her career, and ultimately her life. In days before effective conservative surgery or effective medical therapies, it led to progressively increasing use of strong analgesics, tranquilisers and hypnotics – and drug dependency."

Bryan Johns, president and chief executive of the ICON Collection, which contributed extensively to the exhibition Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, said Monroe's health battles were frequently dismissed.

He said: "She had terrible, debilitating endometriosis and was hospitalized and under medical supervision for that condition throughout her life. Although she had communicated her health issues to the studio, oftentimes the studio would refute this and accuse her of making it up in order to try and keep her under their control – defining the narrative to the gossip columnists."

And a source familiar with Monroe's medical history told Radar: "What people often interpreted as unreliability or emotional instability was, in many cases, linked to severe pain and the medications she relied upon to cope with it. It basically caused her to become a tablet junkie."

Another Monroe historian said, "The tragedy is that she was living in an era when women were expected to suffer in silence. The treatments available were limited, and dependency on prescribed drugs became increasingly common for patients with chronic conditions."