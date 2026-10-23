EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Hostin's Jury Decision Could Free Convicted Killer

Lawmen said Rakowitz killed his dancer roommate, Monika Beerle, 26, in 1989 by punching the occasional stripper in the throat, causing her to suffocate. He then dismembered her corpse and boiled some of her remains for soup.

Investigators said the sicko bragged that he ate Beerle's brain and fed the ballerina broth to homeless people.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the horrific incident recently returned to the spotlight when Hostin revealed on The View that she was a holdout juror in that case as the ABC chat-fest hosts discussed alleged kid killer Lindsay Clancy's insanity defense, mistrial and attempts by the gal's lawyer to question a holdout juror.