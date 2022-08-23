'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Fuels Natalia Dyer Breakup Rumors With Mystery Blonde

The mystery blonde was seen wrapping her arms around him and chatting into his ear, laughing after getting cozy with the performer — who portrays Jonathan Byers on the hit series.

Heaton was clad in a printed black shirt, trousers, and baseball cap while his counterpart wore a floral-patterned shirt with jeans and slip-on checkerboard Vans in photos published by Daily Mail, which notes the pair could be strictly platonic.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to representatives for Dyer and Heaton for comment.

If he is moving on, it would come as a surprise to fans considering Heaton was spotted on a shopping trip with a beaming Dyer in New York City back in June. Plus, they were both color coordinating at the time in matching blue and black ensembles.