'Stranger Things' Creator Ross Duffer Demands Ex-Wife Be Cut Off From Spousal Support in Divorce
Stranger Things creator Ross Duffer responded to his estranged wife Leigh Janiak’s divorce — and asked that she NOT be awarded a dime in support.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Duffer agreed that the marriage was over but wasn’t on board with the financial requests.
Earlier this month, Janiak filed for divorce from Duffer after 9 years of marriage. The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The couple walked down the aisle in January 2015. Janiak listed the date of separation as “to be determined.”
Janiak and Duffer met in 2006 while working at a Los Angeles production company. The exes do not have any children.
Janiak requested Duffer be ordered to pay monthly spousal support.
In his response, Duffer also listed the date of separation as “to be determined.”
He cited the same reasons for the split. However, he asked that the court “terminate” the court’s ability to award spousal support to Janiak.
In regard to separate property, Duffer said, “Respondent is unaware of the nature and extent of his separate property assets and debts and will amend his Response when same are ascertained.”
Regarding community property, Duffer’s petition stated, “Respondent is unaware of the nature and extent of community and quasi-community property assets and debts and will amend his Response when same are ascertained.”
Duffer asked that both parties pay their legal fees.
Ross and his twin brother Matt are responsible for writing, directing, and producing the hit Netflix show. Janiak is a director who has worked on the Scream television show and Fear Street franchise.
Duffer has not spoken about the divorce. His social media is full of behind-the-scenes photos from Stranger Things and none of his personal life.
Ross and his brother have earned tens of millions for their work on Stranger Things. In 2019, the duo signed a massive overall deal with Netflix.