Sting, 73, Reveals Major Health Update After Axing Gigs on Doctors' Orders — While His Wife Trudie Styler Parties With A-Listers Amid Fans' Fears He's 'On Last Legs'
Sting has updated fans on his health just one day after pulling out of an awards show performance and postponing two gigs.
The 73-year-old sparked worries after he was forced to cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this week – where he was set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award – due to doctors' orders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On late Wednesday night, the Police frontman took to Instagram to ease fans' concerns, as he said: "Thanks so much for all the well wishes. I am steadily improving from a temporary throat infection which has prevented me from singing, though I’m looking forward to resuming my performances and rescheduled shows soon. Love, Sting."
Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Sting had explained why he was taking a step back from any upcoming performances, revealing "on advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday..."
"Sting sincerely apologies for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding," the message concluded.
Concerned fans were quick to react at the time in the comment section as one responded: "Wishing you a speedy recovery and lots of healing time with near and dear ones."
And another added: "I hope Sting is okay! We don't need another icon dying!"
While the iconic rocker was making sure to inform the public on his current health status, his wife was out and about mingling with notable celebrities.
Trudie Styler, 71, was spotted at the London premiere of the documentary, Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples.
The actress was seen with various A-listers including Benedict Cumberbatch, Huge Grant, and singer Sir Bob Geldof – the latter who was photographed giving Styler a kiss on the cheek.
Sting – real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner – and Styler tied the knot in 1992. They share four children: Bridget, 41; Jake, 40; Eliot, 34; and Giacomo, 29.
In the 90s, Sting let it slip that he and his wife were all about "tantric sex," a line that has followed the couple ever since.
Then, in 2014, Sting was forced to clear things up when he said: "The idea of tantric sex is a spiritual act. I don’t know any purer and better way of expressing a love for another individual than sharing that wonderful, I call it, 'sacrament.' I would stand by it. Not seven hours, but the idea."
However, Styler doesn't blame Sting for their bedroom secrets being leaked, she instead thinks it is Geldof's fault.
During an interview with The Telegraph three years prior, Styler revealed: "Do you know who I blame for that? Bob Geldof. Him and Sting had gone to do an interview with a rock journalist, and the interview turned into a drinking session. At one point, the journalist asked how long they could go for, and Geldof said that he was a three-minute man, but, as Sting did yoga, he could probably go for hours. And Sting said, 'Well, haven’t you heard of tantric sex?'"
"(After Geldof admitted he hadn't) Sting explained that it is all about being intimate, about caring for your partner, really engaging in intimacy before you, you know… Well, you know, have sex. And that’s the premise of tantra, really. It’s simply engagement with your partner."