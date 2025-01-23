Sting, 73, Reveals Major Health Update After Axing Gigs on Doctors' Orders — While His Wife Trudie Styler Parties With A-Listers Amid Fans' Fears He's 'On Last Legs'

On late Wednesday night, the Police frontman took to Instagram to ease fans' concerns, as he said: "Thanks so much for all the well wishes. I am steadily improving from a temporary throat infection which has prevented me from singing, though I’m looking forward to resuming my performances and rescheduled shows soon. Love, Sting."

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Sting had explained why he was taking a step back from any upcoming performances, revealing "on advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday..."

"Sting sincerely apologies for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding," the message concluded.