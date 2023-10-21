Steve Martin, 78, Taking a Step Back From 'Grueling' Work Schedule to Focus on Wife and 10-Year-Old Daughter: Sources

Funnyman Steve Martin is enjoying a resurgence with his hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building — but sources snitched that he's ready to put his red-hot career on the back-burner so that he can be a better husband and father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Five-time Grammy award winner Martin, 78, has entertained audiences for decades through music, comedy, TV, and film. While his latest work with A-list buddies Martin Short and Selena Gomez has made him a hot commodity in Hollywood, insiders said the legendary comic is ready to take on the role of a family man.