Steve Martin, 78, Taking a Step Back From 'Grueling' Work Schedule to Focus on Wife and 10-Year-Old Daughter: Sources
Funnyman Steve Martin is enjoying a resurgence with his hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building — but sources snitched that he's ready to put his red-hot career on the back-burner so that he can be a better husband and father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Five-time Grammy award winner Martin, 78, has entertained audiences for decades through music, comedy, TV, and film. While his latest work with A-list buddies Martin Short and Selena Gomez has made him a hot commodity in Hollywood, insiders said the legendary comic is ready to take on the role of a family man.
The Hulu hit revved up interest in the Planes, Trains and Automobiles star, and he's getting more job offers than ever before. However, sources spilled that accepting the avalanche of gigs would keep him apart from spouse Anne Stringfield, 51, who he married in 2007, and their 10-year-old daughter, Mary.
Though he was said to be "thrilled" with the success of Only Murders, insiders claim the hit series has forced Martin to face tough choices about the future of his career — and life at home.
"On one hand, Steve is thrilled he's gained back his popularity with this quirky new series," the mole told the National Enquirer. "But on the other, he finds the grueling schedule time consuming and it's taking him away from his young family."
Before his marriage to Stringfield, Martin was married to ex-wife Victoria Tennant, 73, from 1986 to 1994.
While Martin and Tennant were considered peers, there's a 26-year age gap between the actor and Stringfield — and it's apparently a major factor in the Father of the Bride star's decision to turn down roles.
"Steve's second wife is 26 years his junior and he wants to keep her from growing bored," the source said. "He also says Mary is about to enter her teens — a time when a girl needs her dad most — so he's ready to put family first."
The insider's comments weren't far from remarks that Martin's made in the past on parenthood and his career.
In 2017, the Cheaper by the Dozen patriarch crowed about becoming a parent later in life and admitted, "I think if i'd had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career."
Now, the snitch says the stand-up legend, who's hosted Saturday Night Live! an astounding 16 times, plans to slow down so he can spend more "quality time" with his wife and kid.
The insider noted, "Mary is his only child and he wants to get it right."