During Wednesday's edition of The Mark Levin Show, Levin criticized Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Nick Fuentes, accusing them of discouraging younger Americans by suggesting that economic opportunities have disappeared.

He singled out Carlson's wealthy family background before turning his attention to Bannon, who previously worked in Hollywood before becoming a conservative political strategist.

Levin accused Bannon of misrepresenting his political beliefs and denounced his record. "He's also a bigot and a racist. He's also a crook," Levin claimed.

He also argued that Bannon deserved imprisonment for his involvement in a private fundraising operation to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.