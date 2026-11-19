Steve Bannon Labeled a 'Bigot' Who 'Should Be in Prison' as Fox News Host Goes Off on Former Trump Staffer in Shocking Rant
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Fox News host Mark Levin attacked former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon during his radio show, calling him a racist, a bigot, and a criminal who belongs in prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Levin has targeted several prominent conservative commentators over their political messaging and their increasingly public disagreements about President Donald Trump's policies.
Mark Levin Lashes Out at Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson
During Wednesday's edition of The Mark Levin Show, Levin criticized Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Theo Von and Nick Fuentes, accusing them of discouraging younger Americans by suggesting that economic opportunities have disappeared.
He singled out Carlson's wealthy family background before turning his attention to Bannon, who previously worked in Hollywood before becoming a conservative political strategist.
Levin accused Bannon of misrepresenting his political beliefs and denounced his record. "He's also a bigot and a racist. He's also a crook," Levin claimed.
He also argued that Bannon deserved imprisonment for his involvement in a private fundraising operation to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Message to Young Americans
Levin challenged the influence of conservative podcast hosts who have attracted substantial audiences among younger Americans.
He condemned Fuentes and accused the group of encouraging resentment rather than economic independence.
On Levin's November 16 broadcast, he warned Republicans against embracing commentators whose political views he considers incompatible with traditional conservatism.
"We must reject bigotry and antisemitism and racism," Levin said.
Steven Bannon Previously Pleaded Guilty
Bannon pleaded guilty in February 2025 to one felony count of scheme to defraud in New York state court. He received a three-year conditional discharge that allowed him to avoid incarceration if he complied with the agreement's requirements.
Trump had previously pardoned Bannon in January 2021, ending a separate federal prosecution involving the same fundraising operation. That pardon did not apply to the state charges that resulted in Bannon's subsequent guilty plea.
Bannon also served four months in federal prison in 2024 for contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Steve Bannon and Mark Levin Divided Over Iran war
The latest criticism follows Bannon's recent accusations that Levin and other conservative commentators helped push Trump toward expanding military operations against Iran.
Levin has rejected the suggestion that he or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made Trump's decisions about Iran.
"He made the decision, not me, not Netanyahu, not, not the Jews," Levin said during his November 4 broadcast.