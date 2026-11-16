Rubio disputed reports of an impending departure in a November 5 interview, saying that serving through the remainder of Trump's term had "always been my plan."

"I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you," Rubio said. "I love the work I'm doing."

He also joked about having two prominent administration roles. "I always laugh when they say he's going to leave his job. I go, 'Which one?'"

Asked about a future presidential campaign, Rubio declined to engage: "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won't do it."