Steve Bannon Claims Marco Rubio Will 'Leave the Trump Administration' and Shoots Down Rumors State Sec. Will Run for Prez
Nov. 16 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has predicted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will leave President Donald Trump's administration but will not seek the presidency in 2028, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I'm not convinced that Marco's a long-term player here. I think Marco will eventually leave the administration, not to run in 2028," Bannon said in remarks from an interview with a publication.
Steve Bannon Predicts Marco Rubio Exit
"I think Marco has done his government service for years, and I believe Marco Rubio will leave at some time in the period," he added.
Rubio, a former Florida senator who entered Congress in 2011, became secretary of state in January 2025 and also serves as Trump's national security adviser.
Marco Rubio Plans to Stay
Rubio disputed reports of an impending departure in a November 5 interview, saying that serving through the remainder of Trump's term had "always been my plan."
"I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you," Rubio said. "I love the work I'm doing."
He also joked about having two prominent administration roles. "I always laugh when they say he's going to leave his job. I go, 'Which one?'"
Asked about a future presidential campaign, Rubio declined to engage: "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won't do it."
2028 Republican Presidential Field
The Republican race to succeed Trump in 2028 is beginning to take shape, with Vice President JD Vance, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin among the potential contenders.
Vance has not announced whether he will seek the nomination, while Cruz, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, has discussed another campaign. DeSantis, who withdrew from the 2024 Republican presidential race, and Youngkin are also considering running.
Rubio remains another possible candidate for 2028, but 2032 could be a possibility.
Presidential History: Secretaries of State
Six former secretaries of state have become president: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren and James Buchanan.
The position was once considered a stepping stone to the White House, but Buchanan, who took office in 1857, is the last former secretary of state to become president.
More recently, Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013 before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016.