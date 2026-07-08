'Heartbroken' Stephen Colbert Struggling to Move On After 'The Late Show' Was Axed by CBS — 'This Wasn’t Just a Job, It Was His Identity'

An insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "This wasn’t just a job – it was his identity. Stephen poured everything into that show. Losing it has hit him hard."

Colbert took over the CBS show on September 8, 2015, with both George Clooney and politician Jeb Bush making appearances.

Prior to that, he hosted his own show, The Colbert Report, on Comedy Central for nearly a decade.

Those close to Colbert in the professional world haven't heard much from him as he's reportedly "heartbroken."

It's unclear when, or if, he'll make a return to television.