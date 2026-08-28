EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Baldwin 'Bashes Tom Cruise' Over Brother Alec's Treatment

The source claimed the 30 Rock alum insists he would have supported Cruise if he'd been in a similar position, and remarked: "[Alec] got nothing then and he's getting nothing now, and the fact is he could really use more work.

"He loves making movies, and if Tom were to put him in something it would be such a big help – but it's just radio silence. And now, here's Stephen bashing Tom and holding him up as this poster child for someone who's essentially turned into a Hollywood robot. It's hard for people not to assume he's got an axe to grind because of the way Alec's been treated."