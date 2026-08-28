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EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Baldwin 'Bashes Tom Cruise' Over Brother Alec's Treatment

Stephen Baldwin 'bashes Tom Cruise' while addressing how his brother Alec Baldwin was treated.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin 'bashes Tom Cruise' while addressing how his brother Alec Baldwin was treated.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Alec Baldwin was once close with Top Gun hero Tom Cruise – but now the actor's family is throwing shade at the fickle superstar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, image-conscious Cruise, 64, kept his distance as Baldwin, 68, grappled with the emotional and legal fallout from his fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, in October 2021.

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Alec’s Manslaughter Charges Were Dismissed

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Alec Baldwin was reportedly hurt after Tom Cruise distanced himself during the fallout from the 'Rust' shooting.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Alec Baldwin was reportedly hurt after Tom Cruise distanced himself during the fallout from the 'Rust' shooting.

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Baldwin was dragged to court for involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico for the horrific accident – but the charges were dismissed in July 2024 after a judge ruled prosecutors hadn't properly turned over evidence to the defense.

Recently, as Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin, 60, discussed his decision to leave mainstream Hollywood to focus on his Christian faith and ministry, the Usual Suspects actor said: "I probably could have pointed myself in the direction of becoming a big star. But that wasn't me. I didn't want to be Tom Cruise, and have to make $100million at the box office. I'd rather be a s----- from Massapequa."

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Alec Felt Abandoned by Cruise

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Stephen Baldwin said he never wanted the level of Hollywood stardom associated with Cruise.
Source: Crash/imageSPACE / MEGA

Stephen Baldwin said he never wanted the level of Hollywood stardom associated with Cruise.

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An insider said: "Right when Alec needed Tom the most – during the whole Rust nightmare, when he was counting on as much support as possible from his Hollywood peers – Tom totally ghosted him.

"He wasn't the only one. Alec felt very abandoned, but the situation with Tom was incredibly painful because he really believed he was a good friend. Right when he was at his lowest, he suddenly couldn't get him on the phone."

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Alec Still Hopes Cruise Helps

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An insider claimed Cruise stopped communicating with Alec during the legal fallout from the 'Rust' shooting.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

An insider claimed Cruise stopped communicating with Alec during the legal fallout from the 'Rust' shooting.

The source claimed the 30 Rock alum insists he would have supported Cruise if he'd been in a similar position, and remarked: "[Alec] got nothing then and he's getting nothing now, and the fact is he could really use more work.

"He loves making movies, and if Tom were to put him in something it would be such a big help – but it's just radio silence. And now, here's Stephen bashing Tom and holding him up as this poster child for someone who's essentially turned into a Hollywood robot. It's hard for people not to assume he's got an axe to grind because of the way Alec's been treated."

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