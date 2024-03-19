Stephen A. Smith Demands CNN 'Prove' Aaron Rodgers Denied Events of Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting: 'Where's Your Evidence?'

Sports radio host Stephen A. Smith demanded that CNN “prove” NFL star Aaron Rodgers denied the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting shortly after the devastating shooting took place in 2012, RadarOnline.com has learned.

CNN accused Rodgers of denying the events of the December 2012 shooting shortly after the NFL star was rumored to be one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s potential running mate picks for the 2024 presidential election last week.