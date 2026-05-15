EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt Being Backed by Secret String of Hollywood Elites — We Name Them as His 'Reality Show-Style Circus' Bid for LA Mayor Rolls On

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 42-year-old former The Hills regular launched his bid for mayor in January after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Since then, Pratt has positioned himself as a blunt anti-establishment candidate railing against incumbent mayor Karen Bass , government spending and what he calls a "fundamentally broken" system.

Spencer Pratt 's insurgent run for Los Angeles mayor is increasingly drawing support from a coterie of Hollywood figures, as the former reality television "villain" leans into a chaotic outsider campaign critics told RadarOnline.com is resembling a reality show-style farce more than a political operation.

In footage shared online by One America News Network host Alicia Summers, McPhee sang during her and Foster's duet: "Spencer, you're simply the best. Better than all the rest. Better than Karen Bass and Nithya Raman."

At a fundraiser held Monday, May 11, at McPhee and Foster's Los Angeles home, guests watched Pratt serenaded by one of his new fans with a rewritten version of Tina Turner 's The Best.

Despite being branded "Trumpy" and "Trump-lite," his campaign has now begun attracting celebrity allies, including singer Katharine McPhee , producer David Foster , reality television personality Kristin Cavallari and hotel heiress Paris Hilton – even though questions swirl around the seriousness of his candidacy.

A source close to the campaign said Pratt's appeal lies in his willingness to weaponize celebrity culture against traditional politics.

The insider told us: "Spencer understands that a huge number of people in Los Angeles have completely tuned out traditional politicians because they all sound overly rehearsed and disconnected from ordinary voters.

"He believes the public has become numb to carefully managed press conferences and polished campaign slogans, so he's deliberately running a loud, unpredictable and highly theatrical campaign to cut through the noise.

"He thinks politics has effectively become entertainment now, whether people like it or not, and his view is that if you don't create moments that dominate social media, spark headlines and get people talking, voters simply stop paying attention. Spencer genuinely believes his reality TV background is an advantage because he already knows how to hold an audience's attention in a way career politicians can't."

Pratt's rise has coincided with growing frustration among some Los Angeles voters over homelessness, crime and the city's response to the killer 2025 wildfires.

According to a recent KTLA poll, Bass leads the race with 30% support, while Pratt has climbed to 22% – ahead of councilwoman Nithya Raman on 19%.