Salacious Side Hustle: Special Needs Teacher Fired After School District Discovers Her OnlyFans Account

Kristin MacDonald, who worked as a special needs teaching assistant, received an email on April 28 from the school district advising her to shut down all accounts related to her online persona, "Ava James," which she used to engage in side businesses and activities, including her OnlyFans account.

MacDonald, who earned her degree after two years of college and still has student loans to pay off, only earned $1,000 every two weeks after deductions as a teaching assistant.