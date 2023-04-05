Spanish TV Star Ana Obregón Reveals Surrogate Baby Is Her Late Son's Child
Legendary Spanish actress Ana Obregón revealed that the baby she had via surrogate was her late son's child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Obregón, 68, shared that her son's dying wish was to have a child — and the baby believed to be her daughter was actually her grandchild.
The 68-year-old actress shared that before her son, Aless Lequio García, lost his battle with cancer in 2020, his sperm was frozen.
The preservation was done with the intention that a surrogate would carry his child for his mother in the future, after his death.
Obregón dished that she was not involved with the surrogacy process, which meant that her egg was not used — and that her daughter was actually her genetic grandchild.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"This girl is not my daughter, but rather my granddaughter," Obregón told the Spanish outlet ¡Hola!.
The A-Team actress shared that the idea of surrogacy and preservation of her son's sperm was suggested by doctors.
The actress said that when Aless' treatments began, his doctors encouraged him to freeze his sperm if he wanted children.
"It was Aless' last wish to bring a child into the world," Obregón said of her late son.
Aless went through with his doctor's suggestion and samples were preserved in New York City.
In June 2022, when he would have turned 30, Aless' sample was used to impregnate the surrogate, who gave birth in March.
The decision sparked controversy in Spain, where surrogacy is banned.
While children born from surrogacy can be registered as citizens in Spain, the so-called "womb renting" process is not allowed — and Equality Minister Irene Montero even described surrogacy as "a form of violence against women."
Fortunately for Obregón, she avoided criticism from Defence Minister Margarita Robles, after she revealed her child's true identity.
On Wednesday, Robles refrained from condemning Obregón and noted while Spanish law was clear on its stance towards surrogates, Obregón's personal decision to fulfill her son's last wishes should be respected.