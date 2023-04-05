Spanish TV Star Ana Obregón Reveals Surrogate Baby Is Her Late Son's Child

The 68-year-old actress shared that before her son, Aless Lequio García, lost his battle with cancer in 2020, his sperm was frozen.

The preservation was done with the intention that a surrogate would carry his child for his mother in the future, after his death.

Obregón dished that she was not involved with the surrogacy process, which meant that her egg was not used — and that her daughter was actually her genetic grandchild.

