Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celebrity babies

Spanish TV Star Ana Obregón Reveals Surrogate Baby Is Her Late Son's Child

aaaa t
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Legendary Spanish actress Ana Obregón revealed that the baby she had via surrogate was her late son's child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Obregón, 68, shared that her son's dying wish was to have a child — and the baby believed to be her daughter was actually her grandchild.

Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

The 68-year-old actress shared that before her son, Aless Lequio García, lost his battle with cancer in 2020, his sperm was frozen.

The preservation was done with the intention that a surrogate would carry his child for his mother in the future, after his death.

Obregón dished that she was not involved with the surrogacy process, which meant that her egg was not used — and that her daughter was actually her genetic grandchild.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

"This girl is not my daughter, but rather my granddaughter," Obregón told the Spanish outlet ¡Hola!.

The A-Team actress shared that the idea of surrogacy and preservation of her son's sperm was suggested by doctors.

The actress said that when Aless' treatments began, his doctors encouraged him to freeze his sperm if he wanted children.

"It was Aless' last wish to bring a child into the world," Obregón said of her late son.

MORE ON:
celebrity babies
Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

Aless went through with his doctor's suggestion and samples were preserved in New York City.

In June 2022, when he would have turned 30, Aless' sample was used to impregnate the surrogate, who gave birth in March.

The decision sparked controversy in Spain, where surrogacy is banned.

Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

While children born from surrogacy can be registered as citizens in Spain, the so-called "womb renting" process is not allowed — and Equality Minister Irene Montero even described surrogacy as "a form of violence against women."

Fortunately for Obregón, she avoided criticism from Defence Minister Margarita Robles, after she revealed her child's true identity.

On Wednesday, Robles refrained from condemning Obregón and noted while Spanish law was clear on its stance towards surrogates, Obregón's personal decision to fulfill her son's last wishes should be respected.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.