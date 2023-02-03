'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Breaks Silence On Brother Conner's Death

As this outlet reported, the reality show star's sibling passed away at the age of 32. His funeral will be held this weekend in South Carolina.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family," the statement obtained by RadarOnline.com through Bravo on behalf of the family read.

"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."