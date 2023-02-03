'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Breaks Silence On Brother Conner's Death
Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers has addressed her brother Conner's death, releasing a family statement to RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet reported, the reality show star's sibling passed away at the age of 32. His funeral will be held this weekend in South Carolina.
"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family," the statement obtained by RadarOnline.com through Bravo on behalf of the family read.
"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."
Conner's cause of death has not been released. The family asked for donations to be made to an organization supporting Lyme Disease as well as a pet adoption agency.
The news of his passing spread like wildfire after Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel shared a heartfelt tribute this week.
"RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023," his message posted on his social media read. Sharing several throwback photos with Conner, Thomas continued, "Words can't describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless towards. My sincere sympathies to your broken-hearted family."
Olivia's co-star Taylor Ann Green also shared a message on Conner's obituary page.
"Please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through," she wrote.
RadarOnline.com is told Olivia's friends from the SC cast plan on attending her brother's funeral to show their support. Conner is described as "full of life and a fun-loving friend, as well as an avid golfer."
He is survived by his parents — Garry and Robin Flowers — and his younger sister, Olivia. She joined the cast on season eight of the show.
Fans got a glimpse of their close family dynamic as Garry and Robin regularly appeared on the show with Olivia.
R.I.P.