REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Adopted Senior Cat Before His Shocking Suicide
Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's son Garrison announced that he adopted a new pet just days before his shocking death at 25.
On March 1, Garrison shared a photo of himself beaming while holding up a senior cat he named "Ms. Buttons," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," he captioned the last snap posted on his Instagram alongside a "crazy cat lady" hashtag.
Garrison owned several cats and Ms. Buttons was his newest addition. This week, the Brown family and fans of the TLC reality show were rocked by the tragic news of his sudden passing.
Viewers watched him grow up while cameras followed his father, Kody, and their polygamous family as they moved from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Flagstaff, Arizona, capturing their milestone moments, hardships, and more.
Sgt. J.L. Rintala of the Flagstaff Police Department told us that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on Tuesday, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded to a report of a death inside a home and upon arrival officers met with a sibling, identified as "Gabe," and discovered Garrison deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Rintala shared in a statement to RadarOnline.com, saying that there is no indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.
Garrison's death was confirmed by his parents, Kody and Janelle. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away," they shared in a joint statement.
Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, and the now-exes share six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah.
Janelle announced her separation from Kody in Dec. 2022.
Before his death, Garrison enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015 and graduated in September of the following year. His 26th birthday was just a few weeks away, on April 10.
Since news of his apparent suicide, several fans have shared their condolences on Gabe's social media account and their well-wishes for the Browns.
Coconino County Health and Human Services Medical Examiner's Office is handling Garrison's autopsy, RadarOnline.com has learned, and they will not be releasing a cause or manner of death until the final report comes in.