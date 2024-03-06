Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Sister Wives
Exclusive Details

REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Adopted Senior Cat Before His Shocking Suicide

sister wives star garrison brown adopted senior cat before his death pp
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison Brown introduced his newest pet addition to the world just days before his shocking death at 25.

By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's son Garrison announced that he adopted a new pet just days before his shocking death at 25.

On March 1, Garrison shared a photo of himself beaming while holding up a senior cat he named "Ms. Buttons," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives star garrison brown adopted senior cat before his death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

On March 1, Garrison shared a photo of himself beaming while holding up a senior cat.

"She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," he captioned the last snap posted on his Instagram alongside a "crazy cat lady" hashtag.

Garrison owned several cats and Ms. Buttons was his newest addition. This week, the Brown family and fans of the TLC reality show were rocked by the tragic news of his sudden passing.

Viewers watched him grow up while cameras followed his father, Kody, and their polygamous family as they moved from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Flagstaff, Arizona, capturing their milestone moments, hardships, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Sgt. J.L. Rintala of the Flagstaff Police Department told us that Garrison was located in his residence deceased on Tuesday, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report of a death inside a home and upon arrival officers met with a sibling, identified as "Gabe," and discovered Garrison deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rintala shared in a statement to RadarOnline.com, saying that there is no indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives star garrison brown adopted senior cat before his death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

This week, the Brown family and fans of the TLC reality show were rocked by the tragic news of his sudden passing.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Garrison's death was confirmed by his parents, Kody and Janelle. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away," they shared in a joint statement.

Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, and the now-exes share six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody in Dec. 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives star garrison brown adopted senior cat before his death
Source: TLC

Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, and the now-exes share six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah.

Before his death, Garrison enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015 and graduated in September of the following year. His 26th birthday was just a few weeks away, on April 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Since news of his apparent suicide, several fans have shared their condolences on Gabe's social media account and their well-wishes for the Browns.

Coconino County Health and Human Services Medical Examiner's Office is handling Garrison's autopsy, RadarOnline.com has learned, and they will not be releasing a cause or manner of death until the final report comes in.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.