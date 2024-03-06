REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Adopted Senior Cat Before His Shocking Suicide

"She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," he captioned the last snap posted on his Instagram alongside a "crazy cat lady" hashtag.

Garrison owned several cats and Ms. Buttons was his newest addition. This week, the Brown family and fans of the TLC reality show were rocked by the tragic news of his sudden passing.

Viewers watched him grow up while cameras followed his father, Kody, and their polygamous family as they moved from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Flagstaff, Arizona, capturing their milestone moments, hardships, and more.