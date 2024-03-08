REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's Family Turmoil Years Before Kody Separation

Janelle said she found it especially tough to befriend his first wife, Meri, in their family tell-all.

"She made it clear that I was disrupting her household," noted the mom-of-six. Janelle said she and Meri rarely spoke to each other for a time, "but we tolerated each other," adding that it was "uncomfortable and disheartening."

After dealing with depression paired with financial concerns and a "particularly nasty" fight with Meri, Janelle told Kody she was leaving as she had reached her breaking point, and the reality star went to purchase a home for herself and her kids.

"I started to build a life for myself outside the sisterhood," she recalled within the pages. Janelle and her children lived away from the others for two years until Kody made efforts to win her back as they made plans to move to Utah.