Simon Cowell Hits Back Over Taunts He is to Blame for Liam Payne's Death — 'I Can't Be Responsible 10 Years After Signing Him'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Simon Cowell has hit back at taunts he was responsible for Liam Payne’s death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul, 66, was asked how he felt about fans of the tragic One Direction star claiming he put too much pressure on the band and failed to help its members, including Liam, navigate fame.
Target Of Fan Abuse
He said: "I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture yourself.
"The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you've signed someone? You can't do that."
Cowell helped discover One Direction by helping form the British boyband on British TV talent series The X Factor.
Payne was 16 when he auditioned on the show — for the second time — and was later matched with fellow contestants Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles to form One Direction.
Together, they finished third in the competition, and Cowell’s label, Syco Records, signed the band.
Last Conversation Before Passing
During a new interview, Cowell recalled meeting with Payne about a year before his death, and imparting some advice.
He said: "I remember saying, 'Music is not everything. Don’t let it run your life anymore. Find something else that you are passionate about.
"You ask yourself that question: 'Could I have done anything more? What would’ve happened to Liam if he hadn't been in the band?'"
He also recalled thinking Payne was "in a really good place" at the time.
"I wish I could turn back the clock, of course," the former American Idol judge shared. "When I spoke to him that day, I felt really good about him."
Payne died after a drug-crazed fall from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last year — he was just 31.
Building A Boyband
In the days following Payne’s passing, Cowell was among the first to publicly mourn the hitmaker and was snapped hugging the late singer's parents at his funeral.
"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens," Cowell wrote in a social media statement at the time.
"Liam, I am devastated," Cowell continued. "Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."
In his lengthy statement, Cowell also recalled that Payne "never (forgot) the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared," he wrote.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Payne's former girlfriend Cheryl is bracing herself for her second Christmas without her tragic ex– but is planning to put on a family celebration in a show of strength for their eight-year-old son, Bear.
An insider close to the family said: "Cheryl is stunned that the first anniversary of Liam's death has already been and gone, and that she's now facing a second Christmas without him.
"The past year has taken her through every emotion imaginable – heartbreak, anger, denial, fear and even guilt for managing to keep going without him.
"But she has done everything with Bear in mind, rebuilding herself so she can stay strong, keep working, and be the best mother possible after such a devastating loss."