Simon Cowell Hits Back Over Taunts He is to Blame for Liam Payne's Death — 'I Can't Be Responsible 10 Years After Signing Him'

He said: "I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture yourself.

"The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you've signed someone? You can't do that."

Cowell helped discover One Direction by helping form the British boyband on British TV talent series The X Factor.

Payne was 16 when he auditioned on the show — for the second time — and was later matched with fellow contestants Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles to form One Direction.

Together, they finished third in the competition, and Cowell’s label, Syco Records, signed the band.