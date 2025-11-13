EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl 'Planning Heartbreaking Christmas With Bear and Liam Payne's Family' As They Head Towards Bleak Festive Holiday Without One Direction Star
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET
Cheryl is bracing herself for her second Christmas without her tragic ex Liam Payne – but is planning to put on a family celebration in a show of strength for their eight-year-old son, Bear.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Payne, former member of hit boyband One Direction, died on 16 October 2024 aged 31 after a drug-crazed fall from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, sending shockwaves through his family, former bandmates and millions of fans
Facing a Second Christmas Without Liam
Cheryl, 42, who had Bear when she and Payne were together, is now said to be organising a poignant commemoration that will mark both the first anniversary of his death in October and the family's second Christmas without the troubled star.
An insider close to the family said: "Cheryl is stunned that the first anniversary of Liam's death has already been and gone, and that she's now facing a second Christmas without him.
"The past year has taken her through every emotion imaginable – heartbreak, anger, denial, fear and even guilt for managing to keep going without him.
"But she has done everything with Bear in mind, rebuilding herself so she can stay strong, keep working, and be the best mother possible after such a devastating loss."
Organizing a Private and Meaningful Tribute
The same source added: "Cheryl is doing her best to stay strong for Bear and make the right choices as Liam's anniversary approaches and they face the holidays without him." She's been speaking with his family because she wants to arrange something private and meaningful, something Bear can look back on proudly as a tribute to his dad.
"It brings up a lot and it's emotionally draining, but Cheryl feels it's important. People keep telling her that the first anniversary is always the toughest."
Payne died when he plunged from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, with his room littered with drugs paraphernalia.
Authorities said he suffered multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding, with no signs of third-party intervention.
The official investigation noted he was alone and likely experiencing a severe episode linked to substance abuse at the time.
Honoring Liam's Life and Legacy
Following the tragedy, the landscape of Cheryl's life shifted dramatically. A source said: "For Cheryl, the focus this Christmas is honoring Liam's life and legacy, both for her sake and for Bear's."
Alongside a private gathering with his family, she's planning a post for her social media and is still figuring out the right words.
"She knows it will be an emotional time for everyone, but she has strong support around her, especially from her Girls Aloud bandmates.
"Cheryl has really relied on them. After losing Sarah Harding to breast cancer in 2021, it's as though they've gained a deeper understanding of life – and of each other."
Co-Parenting and Staying Connected
Payne and Cheryl first met in 2008 when he auditioned for The X Factor, on which she was a judge.
They welcomed Bear in March 2017, and though they separated in 2018, they continued co-parenting. At the time of his death, Payne was reportedly in a relationship with American influencer Kate Cassidy.
An insider said: "Cheryl stays in touch with Kate out of respect, and she has always made an effort to be understanding and include everyone who played a role in Liam's life."