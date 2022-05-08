Sherri Shepherd Responds To Wendy Williams After Embattled Host Slams New Show

"I'm concerned. I'm really truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her," Shepherd mused. "And it's really hard when there's no protection around you ... But I'm not mad at Wendy because she won't watch my show."

One commenter watching the Live asked Shepherd where Williams' friends had been throughout her troubled year, but the Call Your Mother actress admitted she had no idea who her friends are.

"We don't run in the same circles because I live in LA and Wendy lives in New York," she explained, adding that there was a time when she first started at The View that they were "very friendly" with each other, but "sometimes stuff doesn't pan out as far as friendships."