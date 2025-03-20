Kevin O'Leary BASHED By CNN Panelist Angela Rye After 'Shark Tank' Star Touched Her During Wild Debate Over Elon Musk — 'That's My Personal Space!'
Kevin O'Leary is getting a lesson on personal boundaries.
The veteran Shark Tank investor was criticized by fellow CNN guest Angela Rye for touching her without consent during a heated clash over Elon Musk's GOP donations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday’s CNN NewsNight, O’Leary and Rye – the former executive director and general counsel of the Congressional Black Caucus – went head-to-head in an exchange over the billionaire's donations to Republican lawmakers.
During the segment, Rye claimed Musk’s $6,600 donations amounted to a "quid pro quo," suggesting he was buying influence.
O'Leary, the self-proclaimed "Mr. Wonderful," seemingly responded with animated gestures and touched Rye off-camera – prompting her to respond.
She told him: "You don’t have to touch me."
He softly said back: "I did that nicely."
Rye shot back: "I don’t want you to touch me. That’s my personal space."
The longtime investor then said he "won't ever do it again."
Watch the moment below:
The uncomfortable exchange has been receiving opposing reactions on social media, with some believing O'Leary was harmless in his actions.
One person said: "It was hardly inappropriate, and when she chastised him he immediately complied."
A second called Rye's remark "petty in its entirety."
Others, however, didn't let O'Leary's gesture fly under the radar.
Someone else wrote: "What? He physically was trying to shush her. No need to touch her. It was weird. They don't 'know' each other... they are on a panel debating politics."
Another agreed: "Why he so mad he invaded her personal space ?? The entitlement is crazy."
O'Leary and Rye clashed over the ethics of Musk's donations to Congress members supporting the impeachment of federal judges blocking Trump's actions.
When host Abby Phillip asked if the donations could be seen as lobbying, a frustrated Rye argued they were criminal.
She said: "He (Musk) literally says thank you to the members who introduce articles of impeachment.
"That is an exchange of value. That is a violation."
O’Leary explained: "The oldest profession on Earth is not prostitution – it’s politicians raising money.
"That has happened from the beginning of time. That’s going on forever, and will continue forever. This issue around judges, this is pure politics. No laws have been broken. You don’t like it? Too bad."
Rye has never shied away from speaking her mind on political issues. In 2017, she made headlines for refusing to refer to Donald Trump as "her president."
While discussing Trump's ties to Russia at the time, she criticized his actions, prompting GOP panelist Jack Kingston to push back – insisting Trump was her president as well.
Rye doubled down, while anchor John Berman closed the segment by stating Trump is "the president of the United States."
Rye, an attorney, political commentator, and activist, has been a frequent political analyst on CNN and NPR.
She is also the CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm, and has made headlines for her candid takes on race, policy, and political figures.