EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe Hit With Brutal Trolling After 'Revealing' He Had a Daughter On Instagram Following Bombshell Sex Tape Revelations
Shannon Sharpe is still being ripped apart on social media following sexual assault allegations, as the former NFL star continues to deny he did anything wrong.
The 56-year-old's past social media photos are now being taken over by trolls, after an OnlyFans star filed a $50million lawsuit accusing him of rape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'I Feel Bad For His Family'
In July 2024, Shannon took to Instagram to drop a sweet photo smiling alongside his daughter, Kayla.
"Daddy Daughter date at the WNBA All-Star Game," Shannon wrote. The ESPN personality is also a father to daughter Kaley and son Kiari.
While the post was intended to be a wholesome gesture, the comments section has now been rocked following the shock accusations against Shannon.
"I’d be completely humiliated. I feel bad for his family," one person wrote, as another added: "Poor girl has to hear about her self hating dad's shenanigans."
A user said: "Well this didn’t age well..." and one reacted, "Imagine finding out what your father has been up to and the girl is younger than you."
"Ain’t know he had a daughter," one person said, clearly confused.
The former Denver Broncos tight end was accused by adult content creator Gabriella Zuniga in April 2025, who claimed was just 19 years old when Shannon sexually assaulted her in late 2024 and early 2025.
Vile Details of Assault
She alleged Shannon raped her on numerous occasions throughout their "rocky consensual relationship" that turned "controlling" and "abusive."
The complaint noted the star committed numerous instances of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery.
Zuniga – who is looking $50million in damages in her lawsuit – also alleges that the ex athlete recorded their sexual activities and posted the videos with others without her knowledge and consent.
The complaint reads: "A woman can say 'yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no.
"Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept."
Shannon's Defense
Following the filing, Shannon's attorney Lanny Davis blasted the claims and noted alleged sexually explicit text messages Zuniga sent show "a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by (the accuser)."
"The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios," Davis added in the statement.
The TV star himself also responded to the allegations on X, calling the lawsuit a "shakedown" and accusing the accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of orchestrating the lawsuit while trying to "manipulate" the media.
However, Zuniga wasn't the only woman who accused Shannon of horrific things.
Michele Evans claimed she also became romantically involved with the podcast host in the early 2000s, when she was working as a local television reporter covering his team in Denver.
Evans exclusively told RadarOnline.com after she accused Shannon of cheating on her, he raped her while proclaiming his intent to "make it so no other man would want me."
She added of the alleged incident: "I had flashbacks, I had panic attacks. It put me right back into the position that I was in."
While Evans never filed formal rape charges against Shannon, she did sue him in 2023, accusing him of making defamatory and erroneous statements about her in the media – including revealing her personal details to the public.
Shannon's lawyer previously hit back against the claims, and said: "... It should be no surprise that when someone famous is in the news, all sorts of people crawl out of the woodwork to share their connection to that person in an attempt to profit from that alleged relationship."