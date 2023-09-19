'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Not a Shoo-in for Season 18 After DUI Drama: 'Too Early' to Decide Casting

As this outlet reported, the 59-year-old RHOC star was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident.

An insider told us that she was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant earlier that night. Beador reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery and brought her dog for the ride.