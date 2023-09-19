'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Not a Shoo-in for Season 18 After DUI Drama: 'Too Early' to Decide Casting
Shannon Beador's DUI doesn't guarantee her a spot on The Real Housewives of Orange County next season. A spokesperson for NBCUniversal told RadarOnline.com that it's "too early" for producers to even think about the orange-holding lineup since Season 17 is still airing and the ladies just filmed the reunion.
Despite Beador getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bravo cameras won't pick up to film the aftermath as they did for Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' split from Mauricio Umansky. However, her invite to BravoCon still stands — if she wants it.
As this outlet reported, the 59-year-old RHOC star was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident.
An insider told us that she was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant earlier that night. Beador reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery and brought her dog for the ride.
Despite the accident and aftermath being caught on camera, RadarOnline.com learned Beador hasn't contacted the people who live at the duplex she hit.
Gaby Noelle confirmed to this outlet that as of Tuesday, neither she nor her boyfriend have heard a word from Beador or her team, including her attorney. She also revealed the landlord hasn't informed them if anyone has been scheduled to assess the damage to the building.
Noelle spoke to local outlets, revealing she was home when the crash happened and caught someone — later identified as the Bravolebrity — driving away from the scene, leaving a trail of oil from the smashed vehicle behind.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Beador was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.
Her attorney, Michael Fell, released a statement on Monday, revealing Beador is "prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."