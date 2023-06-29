‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Demands Estranged Wife Vacate His $15 Million Mansion, Refusing To Reinstate Her Credit Cards

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David’s divorce battle with his estranged wife Lesley has turned nasty — with the businessman demanding she is out of his home by tomorrow, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, David is asking a judge to force Lesley to comply with her promise to be out of his $15 million pad by June 30.

As we first reported, despite previously agreeing to the move-out date, Lesley recently asked the judge to give her until September to get her affairs in order. She said David owns several other homes and would not be harmed by her staying a couple more months.

Lesley said she initially agreed to the deal when she had access to a joint bank account — and Home Depot and Chevron credit cards. However, she claimed after executing the agreement to vacate the home, David closed the bank account and shut off the cards.

In court documents, Lesley asked the court to award her $32k per month in support and another $10k to help her move. Now, in his response, David opposed reinstating Lesley’s credit cards. He claimed one of them was shut off prior to the divorce being served or any negotiation occurring.

David said there was a prenuptial agreement signed that provides Lesley with $10k per month in support. He said he paid her a $40k advance as part of the deal to help her obtain a new home. Shannon’s ex-husband said a couple of days later Lesley then demanded additional provisions and extra time before she leaves the home.

“it is clear that Lesley will say or do anything that will prolong her rent-free continued use of a $15 million home in Laguna Beach,” the motion read. David said he even offered to pay Lesley an additional $103k in return for her returning the 2023 Mercedes G-Wagon in her possession but has not been taken up on the offer.

Further, he accused Lesley of continuing to “hold the threat of public humiliation” over his head as a “means to extract more money.” The judge has yet to rule.

As we first reported, back in May, David filed for divorce from Lesley. The two share a 2-year-old daughter named Anna. He asked for joint custody. A couple of days later, Lesley pleaded for a restraining order against David. The case is ongoing.