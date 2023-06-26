Estranged Wife of ‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Ex-husband Demands $32k Per Month in Support After Filing for Restraining Order

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David’s estranged wife has demanded the business owner pay her a 5-figure sum every month in support — and wants extra time before she must move out of his mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lesley Beador has asked an Orange County judge to award her $10k per month in spousal support plus $22k per month in child support for their 2 ½-year-old daughter, Anna.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lesleybeador/instagram

In addition, she asked that David pay her $25k to cover her legal bills. She pointed out that Shannon’s ex has 4 lawyers representing him while she’s struggling to afford her one. As we first reported, on May 30, David filed for divorce from Lesley. The couple previously filed for divorce but dismissed it after reconciling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In his new petition, David cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. He said the date of separation was September 15. He has demanded joint physical and legal custody of their 19-month-old. A couple of days after David filed, Lesley pleaded for a temporary restraining order prohibiting David from coming within 100 yards of her. She even accused him of getting physical with her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Lesley asked the court to order David to submit to random drug tests. She said she was concerned due to his recent behavior. Lesley said, “Despite exchanges being at the Laguna Beach Police Department, David presents as erratic, volatile, angry, hostile, uncooperative, shaky, threatening, and not of sound mind.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the end, the two reached a deal where Lesley agreed to move out of the Laguna Beach home by the end of June in exchange for $40k to find a new place. They also agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Anna. However, in her new motion, Lesley said she agreed to the deal because she knew their joint bank accounts had funds and she had access to Home Depot and Chevron credit cards.

Lesley said after the deal over her moving out was executed, David cut off her Home Depot and Chevron cards and closed the joint bank accounts. David’s ex said she wants the credit cards turned back on plus the $32k per month in support. Further, she asked that David pay her $10k to help with moving expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Lesley asked that her move-out date be pushed to September to allow her time to figure out a rental. She said David has several homes and can stay in one until she finds a new pad. In her motion, she accused David of currently staying at the luxury Montage Laguna Beach, where rooms can run up to $1,200 per night. She wrote, “David has the financial means to do so but I cannot provide suitable housing for Anna and I without David’s financial support.”

Source: @lesleybeador/instagram

In her new motion, Lesley asked that David not be allowed to have third parties present at the pickup or drop off at the police station. She claims he hired a monitor who she thinks is around to harass her. David has opposed the move.