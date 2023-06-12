Home > Exclusives > Shannon Beador Exclusive Wife of 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador’s Ex-husband David Details Alleged Abuse in Plea for Restraining Order, Accuses Him of Dumping Mouthwash Bottle on Her Head Source: mega;@lesleybeador/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Jun. 12 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

The current wife of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David claimed she endured six years of “physical, mental, and emotional abuse” as their bitter divorce turns ugly, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to Lesley’s petition for a restraining order, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lesley claimed David has been acting erratic ever since their split in May.

Source: @lesleybeador/instagram

The couple share a 2-year-old daughter named Anna. David filed for divorce on May 30 demanding joint legal and physical custody of their kid. A couple of days later, Lesley demanded protection from David claiming he had been harassing her and been extremely hostile. Lesley asked the court to award her primary custody with David having supervised visitation. As part of her filing, she described multiple alleged incidents involving David that caused her concern. She claimed that on June 3, while driving on the street near their home, she saw David running towards her.

Source: @lesleycook/instagram

“He gave me the middle finger. I kept driving and did not stop. I became increasingly fearful that he would start running after me, so I drove home and locked my doors. Lesley claimed that during the six years together, she has suffered from “physical, mental, emotional abuse” on many occasions. She said she stayed because David had financial control over her.

In her filing, she claimed to have obtained an emergency protective order against David in December 2022. In addition, she claimed to have documented two physical injuries “during the time David and I were married.” Lesley claimed she did not press charges or seek a restraining order because “David repeatedly told me that he was a “powerful man” and that he would “cut me off financially.”

Source: mega

“I believed David’s threats as he would oftentimes close our joint accounts and take my credit cards from me so that I could not take care of Anna,” she said. On another occasion, in February, she claimed David “was in a rage as he poured a Plax mouthwash on top of my head. It was a whole large bottle.” Lesley said she went to the urgent care and learned she had an eye infection.

Lesley said she stayed married to David because he had threatened to take custody of their daughter. Her petition also asked that David be ordered to stop posting photos of their daughter on social media “to gain more social media” followers.

Source: @lesleybeador/instagram

David denied all allegations in Lesley’s petition. In response, he filed for his own restraining order. A judge granted both petitions and ordered the parties to stay 100 yards away from each other until a hearing later this year.

The drama comes days after Shannon and David posed for a photo after running into each other at a restaurant in Orange County earlier this month. The two were married for 17 years before she filed for divorce in 2017.