'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Claims She's NOT 'Back Together' With Ex John Janssen After Suspicious Dinner Date
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador attempted to nip rumors about her getting back with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen in the bud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tamra Judge shared a photo of her out with Beador, Janssen and several Bravo cast members at Tao restaurant on Twitter with the caption, "Dinner in LA with this OC crew."
The comments on the post blew up, with fans asking whether or not the Beador was back with her old flame.
Reality TV host Carlos King commented, "Okkkk! I thought Shannon and John broke up."
The 55-year-old housewife later took to Instagram to share the image with the hashtag #wearenotbacktogether.
This comes after Beador was "blindsided" by Janssen in December 2022, when he broke things off after dating for three and a half years.
The reality TV star claimed that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of RHOC.
"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."
As for Janssen, he said their split was a "super hard" decision, but he felt it was the right thing to do.
"I've been in pain over it," he told outlets. "It's sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."
The two initially hit it off in 2019 after Beador's bitter divorce from her ex-husband, David Beador.
People reported Janssen's comments on their split