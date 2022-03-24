Shanna Moakler Slammed After Revealing She's Not Pregnant, Blames Diet Pills For False-Positive Test

Admitting she jumped the gun on Wednesday, Moakler said, "OK, I am not pregnant." Clarifying what happened, Travis Barker's ex-wife claimed she was taking weight loss pills which caused her to believe she was pregnant.

"I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother," she continued, adding, "It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive."