Change Of Heart? Selma Blair DROPS Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Ronald Carlson
Selma Blair appears to be mending fences with Ronald Carlson because the Cruel Intentions actress, 50, has dropped her restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blair dismissed the recently extended protection order in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday. The records show that Carlson has also dropped his restraining order against the actress.
Selma Blair’s Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Her Of Harassing His 12-Year-Old Daughter, Claims Cannabis Use Causes Actress To Act Erratic
As this outlet reported, Blair was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex in March after claiming he attacked her and attempted to strangle her — all after calling her a "cripple." She suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and said she was on medication for her illness at the time of the alleged incident.
Blair alleged that she tried to stop him by putting her fingers in his eyes, but he covered her mouth until she lost consciousness.
She also showed off a series of photos, revealing her alleged injuries. Carlson was arrested for felony domestic violence — however, he told a different story.
Carlson accused Blair of attacking him, claiming she was unstable and had harassed his 12-year-old daughter.
RadarOnline.com broke the story that Blair's restraining order was extended until September because Carlson's criminal case was still under review. The exes were supposed to face off in Los Angeles Superior court on July 12.
Blair's former lover ran to court, asking the judge to move their hearing due to his arrangement on June 22. "I request that the hearing on my request for a restraining order be set for after September 10, 2022. Both parties have agreed," Carlson's request stated.
The judge signed off, declaring that their temporary restraining orders against each other would remain in place until at least the date requested. That meant Blair had to stay at least 100 yards away from Carlson and his daughter.
Those rules no longer apply.
Blair's personal life has been under a microscope lately. In the wake of dropping her protection order against her ex, she's been hanging out with another former flame.