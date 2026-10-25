Sean Hannity Marries Fox News Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt in Star-Studded Florida Wedding: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing With Love and Gratitude'
Oct. 25 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are officially husband and wife after exchanging vows in a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fox News co-hosts married on Saturday, October 24, at the same church where they got engaged nearly two years earlier.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Exchange Vows at Florida Church
Hannity, 64, and Earhardt, 50, said "I do" at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, surrounded by close family members and friends, according to Fox News.
The bride wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown, while Hannity opted for a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.
"Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife," the newlyweds told Fox News.
"To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined," they added.
"Our faith has always been at the center of our relationship, and we truly believe God brought us together," the couple concluded.
Star-Studded Guest List
The ceremony was followed by a private reception at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach.
Among the reported attendees were White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, according to TMZ.
Lara Trump, Eric Trump, and former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt were also reportedly in attendance.
Sean Hannity and Donald Trump's Relationship
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were absent from the wedding.
However, the pair attended the couple's rehearsal dinner at Mar-a-Lago on October 23, according to TMZ.
Sean spoke about his longtime relationship with the president.
"I've had a personal relationship with President Trump for over 30 years. When Ainsley and I began planning this celebration, it was important to us that he could be part of this special time in our lives," he said, per TMZ.
"We chose to host a party at Mar-a-Lago and paid fair market value for the venue. We are grateful that he and Melania could celebrate alongside our families and friends," the groom added.
From Secret Romance to Marriage
The couple's relationship reportedly began years before they publicly confirmed their engagement.
A source revealed that Sean and Ainsley were quietly dating in 2020.
The pair announced their engagement in December 2024.
"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," they told Fox News at the time.