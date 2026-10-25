Sean Hannity Marries Fox News Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt in Star-Studded Florida Wedding: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing With Love and Gratitude'

Hannity, 64, and Earhardt, 50, said "I do" at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, surrounded by close family members and friends, according to Fox News.

The bride wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown, while Hannity opted for a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife," the newlyweds told Fox News.

"To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined," they added.

"Our faith has always been at the center of our relationship, and we truly believe God brought us together," the couple concluded.