Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trail Slammed for 'Proving #MeToo is Dead', Laws are For the Poor and Courts 'Can't Handle Abuse Cases'
Civil rights speakers are calling the #MeToo movement dead after a jury found Sean 'Diddy' Combs not guilty of the most serious sexual charges he faced, including racketeering and sex trafficking.
The decision has stirred a wave of reactions, particularly among women who expressed feelings of "sadness" and "anger", with many echoing a sentiment of being "not surprised" by the ruling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
#MeToo Movement
This verdict raised crucial questions about societal attitudes towards consent and the implications for the #MeToo movement in an era still rife with misogyny.
On the face of it, the trial proceedings seemed devastating for Diddy. The jury, comprising eight men and four women, had the daunting task of sifting through what Judge Arun Subramanian described as "clear evidence of violence and lawlessness". However, the lack of a conviction on the sexual trafficking charges indicates a "troubling disconnect in how consent is understood within the judicial framework" to several women in the legal field.
One civil rights commentator claimed: "For most women (and many men) who watched video evidence of violent assault and read the testimony of witnesses – describing years of violence, threats, rape and humiliation – this verdict felt like a heartbreaking letdown, and a grim and inevitable one too."
'Manosphere'
Juror dynamics have long been scrutinized, and this case is no exception. The jury's finding comes amidst a cultural backdrop that has seemingly normalized predatory behavior.
The civil rights commentator pointed out: "There were 77 million Americans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump as president after he was found liable for sexual abuse.
"Trump's America has invited in a parade of alleged sexual predators, from Andrew and Tristan Tate (currently being tried for rape and sex trafficking in Romania) to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, found guilty of rape in a civil case in November 2024, who was seen partying at the White House on St Patrick's Day in March 2025.
"The 'manosphere' has morphed from being a pathetic and abusive male subculture into something very mainstream."
Statutes of Limitations
Human-trafficking expert Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco noted: "Trafficking cases come with longer statutes of limitations, more severe penalties and more public support.
"Existing domestic violence statutes are often outdated or ill-equipped to address coercive control, especially when the abuser is wealthy, powerful and legally savvy."
Diddy's Defense
The defense focused on coloring Diddy’s alleged victims as willing participants.
They depicted one victim, only known as Jane Doe, as a consenting sex partner, showing text messages intended to present her as an enthusiastic participant in sex acts with Diddy and male escorts.
Diddy’s attorneys also zeroed in on text message exchanges between Cassie Ventura and Diddy during the lead-up to a 2016 freak-off, insinuating that Cassie was planning the event, and pointing out texts that suggested she was consenting to participation.