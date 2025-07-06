Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trail Slammed for 'Proving #MeToo is Dead', Laws are For the Poor and Courts 'Can't Handle Abuse Cases'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Profile Image

July 6 2025, Updated 3:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Civil rights speakers are calling the #MeToo movement dead after a jury found Sean 'Diddy' Combs not guilty of the most serious sexual charges he faced, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The decision has stirred a wave of reactions, particularly among women who expressed feelings of "sadness" and "anger", with many echoing a sentiment of being "not surprised" by the ruling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

#MeToo Movement

sean diddy combs trail metoo dead laws courts abuse cases
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs looked like he was praying after the verdict was read.

This verdict raised crucial questions about societal attitudes towards consent and the implications for the #MeToo movement in an era still rife with misogyny.

On the face of it, the trial proceedings seemed devastating for Diddy. The jury, comprising eight men and four women, had the daunting task of sifting through what Judge Arun Subramanian described as "clear evidence of violence and lawlessness". However, the lack of a conviction on the sexual trafficking charges indicates a "troubling disconnect in how consent is understood within the judicial framework" to several women in the legal field.

One civil rights commentator claimed: "For most women (and many men) who watched video evidence of violent assault and read the testimony of witnesses – describing years of violence, threats, rape and humiliation – this verdict felt like a heartbreaking letdown, and a grim and inevitable one too."

Article continues below advertisement

'Manosphere'

sean diddy combs trail metoo dead laws courts abuse cases
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura testified about the alleged abuse she endured by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Juror dynamics have long been scrutinized, and this case is no exception. The jury's finding comes amidst a cultural backdrop that has seemingly normalized predatory behavior.

The civil rights commentator pointed out: "There were 77 million Americans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump as president after he was found liable for sexual abuse.

"Trump's America has invited in a parade of alleged sexual predators, from Andrew and Tristan Tate (currently being tried for rape and sex trafficking in Romania) to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, found guilty of rape in a civil case in November 2024, who was seen partying at the White House on St Patrick's Day in March 2025.

"The 'manosphere' has morphed from being a pathetic and abusive male subculture into something very mainstream."

Article continues below advertisement

Statutes of Limitations

sean diddy combs trail metoo dead laws courts abuse cases
Source: MEGA

Social media blew up around

Human-trafficking expert Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco noted: "Trafficking cases come with longer statutes of limitations, more severe penalties and more public support.

"Existing domestic violence statutes are often outdated or ill-equipped to address coercive control, especially when the abuser is wealthy, powerful and legally savvy."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

Composite photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Huge Band Running Scared After Sharon Osbourne Threatens to Name and Shame Them For 'Greedily' Trying to 'Turn a Profit' from Stricken Husband Ozzy's Farewell Gig

Diddy's Defense

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

sean diddy combs trail metoo dead laws courts abuse cases
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura's lawyer said she 'displayed unquestionable strength'.

The defense focused on coloring Diddy’s alleged victims as willing participants.

They depicted one victim, only known as Jane Doe, as a consenting sex partner, showing text messages intended to present her as an enthusiastic participant in sex acts with Diddy and male escorts.

Diddy’s attorneys also zeroed in on text message exchanges between Cassie Ventura and Diddy during the lead-up to a 2016 freak-off, insinuating that Cassie was planning the event, and pointing out texts that suggested she was consenting to participation.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.